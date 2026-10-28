Bayern Munich To Face Ajax In Nairobi Friendly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Munich: German champions Bayern Munich announced on Wednesday that they will face Dutch giants Ajax in a friendly match in Nairobi, Kenya, on January 5, 2027.

The exhibition match will serve as the official opening of the new 60,000-seater Raila Odinga International Stadium ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in the summer of 2027.

"Bayern has millions of fantastic fans in Africa with whom we feel a close connection - it's a continent with a huge passion for football," Bayern marketing boss Rouven Kasper said in a statement.

In September, Nairobi was announced as host of the 2029 World Athletics Championships, the first time the event will be held in Africa.