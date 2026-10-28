Qatar Health Ministry Recalls Arla Protein Pudding Batches Over Possible Glass Fragments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Wednesday announced the precautionary recall of three batches of Arla Protein Pudding products from the local market over concerns that they may contain small glass fragments posing a risk to consumers' health.

In a statement, the Ministry said the recall was initiated by Arla Foods and covers three specific batches of the Denmark-produced product sold in Qatar.

The affected products are:

Chocolate Flavoured Protein Pudding (200g): Batch ES26284003, expiry date May 5, 2027.

Salted Caramel Flavoured Protein Pudding (200g): Batch ES26276002, expiry date April 30, 2027.

Hazelnut Latte Flavoured Protein Pudding (200g): Batch ES26247001, expiry date February 18, 2027.

The Ministry explained that the precautionary recall was prompted by the potential presence of glass fragments in the three identified batches, which could pose a health risk to consumers.

Ministry's Food Safety Department is coordinating with the manufacturer, local suppliers and distributors to verify that the affected products are withdrawn from all points of sale

It is also tracking quantities distributed in the local market to ensure that the products are no longer being supplied or sold.

The Ministry added that it is implementing the necessary regulatory measures to ensure the safety of food products available in Qatar.