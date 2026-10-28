Qatar Maintains High Global Mobile Internet Speed Ranking

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As reported by the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla, Qatar has managed to maintain its high ranking for mobile internet speeds worldwide.

Qatar ranked second for the month of September 2026 in mobile internet speeds, registering a median download speed of 526.41 Mbps and maintaining the same high placement worldwide since August of last year.

The figures provided by Ookla also listed the median upload speed in Qatar at 31.85Mbps, and the Latency at 20ms (millisecond).

Qatar's fixed broadband speed of 235.57 Mbps also helped the country rank among the world's top in that category also.

In its report of median city speeds updated for September 2026, the city of Al Rayyan occupied second place ranking globally for mobile internet speeds, and the sixth place globally for fixed broadband performance.

In August, the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) reported that Qatar achieved one of the world's highest scores in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Development Index (IDI) 2026.

Qatar recorded 98.4 points out of 100 in this year's Index, achieving the sixth-highest score among the 159 economies assessed.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Development Index (IDI) results, according to the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), reflect the State of Qatar's success in fostering a supportive regulatory environment that encourages investment and innovation while contributing to the development of advanced telecommunications infrastructure.

“This achievement underscores Qatar's commitment to continuing the development of an integrated, inclusive, and sustainable digital ecosystem, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the Digital Agenda 2030, further reinforcing its position as one of the world's leading countries in digital connectivity.”