Ministry Closes Restaurant For 30 Days Over Food Safety Violation
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality ordered the closure of My Apple Restaurant in Al Wakrah for 30 days for serving food under unhygienic conditions.
According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Municipality, the closure took effect on October 27, 2026, under administrative decision No. 168 of 2026.
The decision was issued in accordance with Law No. 8 of 1990 concerning the regulation of human food control.
The Ministry urged the public to report food safety violations by contacting the Unified Call Centre at 184 or through the Ministry's mobile application.
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