MOI Wins Arab Award For Best Operational And Informational Field Cooperation In Drug Control

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has won first place in the award for best joint field intelligence cooperation in combating drugs at the 40th Arab Conference of the Heads of Anti-Narcotics Agencies, hosted by the Arab Interior Ministers Council (AIMC) in Tunis.

MOI is participating in the conference with a delegation led by Director General of Drug Enforcement Brigadier Staff Rashid Saree Al Kaabi.

The conference brings together Arab and international participants to discuss drug control issues and review member states' experiences and plans in this field.

The award recognizes the ministry's efforts to strengthen coordination, cooperation, and the exchange of information and expertise with counterpart agencies, supporting joint Arab security efforts to combat drugs and psychotropic substances and protect society from their dangers.