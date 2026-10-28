Evolution Metals Brings Eight-Grade Magnet Portfolio To The U.S. Army's Drone Supply Search (NASDAQ: EMAT)

With an Army-specified grade already in commercial production, Evolution's broader magnet business and planned tenfold capacity expansion give its defense ambitions an industrial foundation.

Evolution Metals & Technologies (NASDAQ: EMAT) is putting its expanding rare earth magnet business forward for a role in the U.S. Army's drone supply chain. The company has submitted a capability statement for magnets used in small drone motors, drawing on an eight-grade portfolio that includes N42SH, one of the two grades specified by the Army.

The submission connects a concrete military requirement with a manufacturer already producing magnets commercially in Pohang, South Korea. Evolution says N42SH has completed customer qualification there. Alongside N42SH, the company says seven additional certified grades are moving into commercial production, extending its range across medium-, high- and super-high-temperature applications. Equipment now delivered to Pohang supports a planned tenfold increase in annual magnet capacity.

That combination gives the Army response its significance: product breadth, an existing manufacturing operation and a major expansion arriving as defense buyers face tighter sourcing rules.

Eight Grades Give Evolution Several Markets to Pursue

Evolution's magnet portfolio reaches across the machinery behind electric vehicles, wind turbines, aerospace and industrial automation. These applications require different combinations of magnetic strength and resistance to heat, creating opportunities for manufacturers able to supply multiple grades consistently.

On October 14, the company outlined eight grades of sintered neodymium-iron-boron magnets, commonly shortened to NdFeB. Management estimates that the market categories covered by those grades account for approximately 75% of global sintered NdFeB magnet revenue and 52% of volume. Those figures describe the markets addressed by its portfolio.

The mix is weighted toward demanding applications. Four of Evolution's grades fall in the super-high-temperature category, rated to 150 degrees Celsius and designed to retain magnetic strength under heat. The company estimates those four categories represent approximately 49% of global sintered NdFeB revenue on 30% of volume.

N42SH is the direct connection between that broader portfolio and the Army's search. The Army's specifications identify N52SH as preferred and N42SH as acceptable, calling for curved magnet segments for three drone-motor sizes, with 14 segments per motor. Evolution commercially produces the latter grade and has proposed a staged path to meet the Army's geometry, coating, testing and source-origin requirements.

While the Army's notice is market research and any future order depends on procurement and qualification, Evolution enters the process with customer-qualified N42SH production backed by a much broader magnet business.

January Brings the Entire Supply Chain Into View

The sourcing calendar makes that manufacturing breadth especially relevant. Beginning January 1, 2027, the applicable defense procurement clause expands restrictions for NdFeB magnets across the supply chain, from mining neodymium, iron and boron through finished-magnet production. It covers China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, subject to specified exceptions.

For covered procurement, the origin of the materials therefore matters alongside the location of the magnet factory. The Army's request separately asks potential suppliers to document where materials are mined, refined, alloyed, magnetized and packaged. Evolution's proposed production-lot records address that demand for a traceable chain.

The scale of the manufacturing concentration helps explain why alternatives matter. The International Energy Agency estimated that China accounted for 94% of global sintered permanent-magnet production in 2024. Establishing additional supply means developing the processing, manufacturing and verification work between a mineral deposit and a finished motor component.

Evolution has already reported a step upstream. In July, it received five metric tons of neodymium-praseodymium metal from SRE Vietnam under a purchase arrangement with Senri Trading. Management said the material's production chain was entirely outside China, from ore through metal refining. That supply arrangement forms part of the company's effort to connect non-China feedstock with its Korean manufacturing operations.

The Army Response Arrives as the Factory Expands

Evolution's submission coincides with a substantial capacity project. On October 28, the company confirmed delivery of all 57 containers of ULVAC equipment to Pohang. Commissioning is scheduled to begin in November, while management says assembly and commissioning work is already under way. Following installation and commissioning, the expansion is intended to lift annual magnet capacity from approximately 1,000 to approximately 10,000 metric tons, including approximately 6,000 tons of high-performance sintered magnets. The additional production capacity is expected to come online in 2026.

In that equipment update, management highlighted that it believes the company brings together all ten factors needed for commercial-scale magnet manufacturing: land, power, equipment, permits, operators, feedstock, products, buyers, customer certifications and capital. The company also noted its non-China sourcing and manufacturing platform positions it to address expanded DFARS requirements.

For a manufacturer with eight grades spanning several industrial markets, that planned tenfold expansion could multiply the commercial reach of products already developed. The Army response adds a specific defense opportunity to a business whose portfolio also addresses electric vehicles, wind power, aerospace and industrial equipment.

The leadership team also brings defense experience. President Andrew Knaggs previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense. Directors include former Air Force Global Strike Command commander Gen. Tom Bussiere and former Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Their backgrounds give the company's industrial effort a direct connection to the operational concerns its potential military customers face.

The Army response shows how Evolution's broader manufacturing strategy can connect to a specific defense requirement. The proposed qualification work and commissioning at Pohang are the next steps to follow as the January sourcing deadline approaches. Eight magnet grades, existing commercial production and a planned tenfold capacity expansion give the company several avenues to pursue as customers seek a larger supply base outside China.

Recent News Highlights from Evolution Metals (NASDAQ: EMAT)

Evolution Metals & Technologies Submits Response to U.S. Army Sources Sought Notice for Rare Earth Magnets Used in Small Drone Motors

Evolution Metals & Technologies Confirms Delivery of All 57 ULVAC Equipment Containers to Pohang Expansion Site, with Commissioning Under Way...

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Takes Delivery of Additional ULVAC Magnet Production Equipment, Unlocking Ten-Fold Magnet Capacity Expansion

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Reaffirms $400 Million to $460 Million FY2027 Revenue Guidance, Unveils Eight Sintered Magnet Grades...

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Raises Fiscal 2026 Revenue Guidance 62% at Midpoint to 11 Million and Reaffirms 460 Million...

Evolution Metals & Technologies Selects INERGX to Power Planned 5 GW U.S. Facility, With Capacity Equivalent to Approximately 4 Mil-lion...

EM&T to Host Operational Showcase of the Largest High-Performance Rare Earth Magnet Facility in Production Outside China on December 17, 2026...

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