The 10 Most Haunted States In America - Is Yours On The List?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Think the most haunted places in America are Salem, Massachusetts, or the eerie streets of New Orleans? You might be surprised to learn that neither Massachusetts nor Louisiana makes the top 10 in a recent ranking of reported ghost sightings. Instead, several relatively quiet states in the Northeast, Midwest, and Great Plains are giving America's traditional paranormal hotspots some unexpected competition.

A new 2026 analysis examined 68,032 publicly reported ghost sightings across all 50 states, using population estimates to determine where supernatural encounters are reported most frequently per person.

Of course, these reports aren't proof that ghosts exist, but they offer a fascinating look at America's fascination with unexplained experiences. With Halloween approaching, here are the most haunted states in America, ranked by reported ghost sightings per 100,000 residents.

10. Kansas - 32.9 Ghost Sightings Per 100,000 Residents

Kansas might be famous for its wheat fields and wide-open skies, but residents have reported plenty of mysterious encounters. The study documented 979 ghost sightings across the state, placing Kansas tenth nationally when adjusted for population. Wichita led Kansas communities with 36 reported encounters, suggesting that supernatural stories aren't limited to isolated rural locations. Historic buildings, abandoned properties, and old communities provide plenty of settings for local ghost legends, although the reports themselves remain unverified. For travelers looking for an inexpensive Halloween adventure, researching local history and free walking routes can be more budget-friendly than paying for elaborate haunted attractions.

9. Iowa - 33.2 Ghost Sightings Per 100,000 Residents

Iowa ranks ninth among the most haunted states in America, with 1,074 reported ghost sightings. Clinton recorded 50 sightings, making it the state's leading community in the study's database. The state's historic river towns, older neighborhoods, and rural properties offer atmospheric settings for stories about unexplained footsteps and mysterious figures. While there's no scientific evidence establishing these encounters as supernatural, the number of reports suggests that paranormal storytelling remains popular in Iowa. Visitors interested in the state's haunted reputation can explore local museums and historical landmarks without spending much money.

8. Montana - 34.4 Ghost Sightings Per 100,000 Residents

Montana's dramatic mountains, isolated communities, and abandoned mining settlements make it an especially atmospheric destination for ghost enthusiasts. The analysis counted 394 reported sightings statewide, equivalent to 34.4 per 100,000 residents. Billings accounted for 44 reports, the highest total recorded for any Montana community in the dataset. The state's mining history and surviving ghost towns provide a compelling backdrop for paranormal folklore, even though abandoned buildings aren't evidence of actual hauntings. Anyone planning to explore these locations should stick to publicly accessible areas rather than entering unstable or privately owned structures.

7. West Virginia - 35 Ghost Sightings Per 100,000 Residents

West Virginia has long attracted paranormal enthusiasts with its Appalachian folklore, mysterious creatures, and historic mountain communities. Researchers identified 619 ghost sightings statewide, placing it seventh in the national ranking. Harpers Ferry recorded 20 reports, while the state's broader supernatural reputation includes the famous Mothman legend associated with Point Pleasant. Although Mothman stories involve alleged creature sightings rather than ghosts, they contribute to West Virginia's reputation as a destination for unexplained phenomena. Budget-conscious travelers can enjoy historic districts, public trails, and local folklore without purchasing expensive paranormal investigation packages.

6. Wyoming - 37.4 Ghost Sightings Per 100,000 Residents

Wyoming's sparse population and frontier history help give the state an unusually eerie atmosphere. Despite recording only 220 ghost sightings, Wyoming ranks sixth because its population is relatively small. Gillette led the state's communities with 35 reports, demonstrating how local encounters can influence per-capita rankings. Historic mining settlements, abandoned buildings, and remote landscapes have inspired generations of stories about unexplained activity throughout the American West. Visitors should remember that many abandoned structures are dangerous or privately owned, making guided historical tours and public heritage sites safer options.

5. Vermont - 38 Ghost Sightings Per 100,000 Residents

Vermont's covered bridges, centuries-old cemeteries, and historic villages seem almost designed for a classic New England ghost story. The study recorded 245 sightings, giving Vermont the fifth-highest rate nationally. Saint Albans led the state with 16 reports, although encounters were documented in communities throughout Vermont. The state's relatively small population helps explain why a modest number of sightings can produce a high national ranking. For travelers who enjoy autumn foliage and spooky folklore, Vermont offers an opportunity to combine scenic sightseeing with historical exploration.

4. South Dakota - 45.8 Ghost Sightings Per 100,000 Residents

South Dakota ranks fourth among the most haunted states in America, with 428 reported sightings. Eagle Butte accounted for 26 reports, making it the state's leading community in the analysis. The state's frontier history, former mining settlements, and historic towns provide numerous settings for stories about unexplained encounters. Deadwood, in particular, has built a tourism identity around its Wild West history and colorful historical figures, although its popularity doesn't verify paranormal claims. Travelers interested in visiting should compare admission prices and consider free historical walking opportunities before booking commercial ghost tours.

3. Oklahoma - 48.2 Ghost Sightings Per 100,000 Residents

Oklahoma takes third place with 1,987 reported ghost sightings, substantially more than several higher-ranked states. Concho recorded 47 reports, the largest number attributed to an Oklahoma community in the study. From historic hotels to rural properties and former settlements, the state offers plenty of locations associated with unusual stories and local legends. However, the ranking reflects accounts submitted by members of the public rather than independently verified supernatural events. Oklahoma's combination of relatively high total reports and a strong per-capita rate makes it one of the study's most notable results.

2. North Dakota - 51.3 Ghost Sightings Per 100,000 Residents

North Dakota might not immediately come to mind when imagining haunted destinations, but it ranks second nationally. Researchers counted 410 reported ghost sightings, equivalent to 51.3 encounters per 100,000 residents. Argusville led the state with 24 reports, an unusually notable concentration for a small community. North Dakota's historic settlements, agricultural communities, and long winters provide atmospheric settings for the ghost stories residents share. Its ranking also demonstrates why comparing reports per person produces a very different picture than simply counting the most sightings.

1. Maine - 57.3 Ghost Sightings Per 100,000 Residents

Maine claims the top position among the most haunted states in America, with 811 reported sightings. That works out to approximately 57.3 reports per 100,000 residents, the highest rate recorded in the October 2026 analysis. Sanford led Maine communities with 27 reported encounters, while the state's old coastal towns, forests, and historic buildings contribute to its spooky reputation. Maine also has a strong cultural connection to horror storytelling through author Stephen King, whose fictional settings have helped make the state synonymous with eerie mysteries. Whether you believe in ghosts or simply enjoy a good Halloween story, Maine's combination of history, atmosphere, and reported encounters makes it an intriguing destination.

Why the Most Haunted States Aren't Always the Ones You Expect

The most haunted states in America look different depending on whether researchers measure total sightings, sightings per resident, haunted attractions, or historical locations. California and Texas may generate more reports overall, but smaller states can rank higher when their numbers are adjusted for population. The October 2026 study relied on user-submitted reports from Ghosts of America, meaning participation levels, reporting habits, and unverified claims can influence the results. Other rankings that combine cemeteries, abandoned towns, and paranormal tourism attractions may produce entirely different winners. These lists are best enjoyed as Halloween entertainment and a glimpse into local folklore rather than scientific evidence of supernatural activity.

A Spooky Adventure Doesn't Have to Haunt Your Wallet

Exploring the most haunted states in America can be an entertaining way to discover historic communities, unusual landmarks, and local legends. However, you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on paranormal tours or overnight investigations to enjoy the experience. Many destinations offer free historical walking routes, public cemeteries with notable history, museums with modest admission prices, and seasonal community events. Research operating hours, property access rules, and tour prices before visiting, especially when traveling to remote locations or historic sites. Sometimes the best ghost story comes from learning about a place's real history rather than paying someone to convince you it's haunted.

Does your state deserve a spot among America's most haunted places? Have you ever experienced something you couldn't explain, or visited a location famous for its ghost stories? Share your experience in the comments.