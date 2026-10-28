Four Extreme Driving Tests: LUXEED Showcases Stormax's Performance And Handling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the afternoon of October 20, the LUXEED Global Media Long-Distance Test Drive reached its final destination at the Guangde Proving Ground, completing a 185-kilometer journey and marking the start of a series of extreme performance tests. Using the high-speed oval track and a range of demanding driving disciplines, Stormax, LUXEED's high-performance luxury model, demonstrated its capabilities to automotive media and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from the UAE, Thailand, Indonesia, and other markets.









Power and Braking in Harmony: Performance with Confidence

Stormax demonstrated its power and braking capabilities in a series of high-performance tests. Its 800V all-electric architecture and dual-motor all-wheel-drive system deliver a maximum output of 460 kW and maximum torque of 775 Nm. With its one-touch Boost mode activated, Stormax accelerated to speeds exceeding 250 km/h on the high-speed oval track.

In the 100–0 km/h braking test, Stormax came to a stop in less than 34 meters. Its six-piston brake calipers, working in combination with high-performance tires, delivered strong braking performance under demanding test conditions.

Precision Engineering and Chassis Control: Confidence at the Limits

Stormax also demonstrated its handling capabilities across three demanding disciplines: the moose test, at speeds exceeding 82 km/h; the S-slalom; and steady-state circular driving. Its performance drew positive feedback from media representatives at the proving ground.

The vehicle's chassis and aerodynamic systems work together to support stability and precise control. Its large active diffuser and aerodynamic design generate downforce, while the double-wishbone front suspension, multi-link rear independent suspension, dual-chamber air suspension, continuously controlled damping (CDC) system, and Vehicle Motion Control (VMC) system work in coordination to manage vehicle dynamics.









A Strong Finish: Bringing LUXEED's Brand Promise to Global Audiences

The successful completion of the extreme performance tests at the Guangde Proving Ground brought the LUXEED Global Media Long-Distance Test Drive to a close. Through its intelligent technologies, luxury-focused design, and driving performance, LUXEED demonstrated the capabilities of its vehicles to international media, bringing its vision of intelligent luxury and driving pleasure to audiences across global markets.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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