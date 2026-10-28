JD Vance Targets Visa Fraud, Worker Replacement

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 29 (IANS) US Vice President J.D. Vance said President Donald Trump had empowered him to tackle visa fraud and challenge employers replacing American workers with lower-paid foreign employees, making job protection a central theme of a campaign speech in North Carolina.

Speaking at a midterm election rally in Kinston, Vance linked visa enforcement to the administration's broader argument that government should prioritise American workers and domestic investment.

He did not announce a new visa policy, identify a fresh enforcement action or specify changes to eligibility, application procedures or employer obligations. His remarks described the administration's priorities rather than a newly issued rule.

"The President has empowered me and the team to cut down on visa fraud and fight against anybody who would lay off an American worker and replace them with a low-wage foreigner," Vance said.

He added that "American jobs ought to go to American citizens".

Vance did not identify the team he was referring to or explain when Trump had given him that responsibility. He also did not name any employer accused of misconduct, present evidence of a particular violation or announce penalties against a company.

The passage contained no reference to India, Indian workers or the H-1B programme. It did not distinguish between temporary work visas and pathways to permanent residence.

The vice president returned to employment near the end of his speech, promising support for businesses that invested in American workers while warning those moving jobs overseas.

"I want to send a message to the business community that if you're willing to work with us and invest in American workers, we are going to be your biggest champion," he said.

"But if you want to ship American jobs overseas, then we are going to fight you tooth and nail because American jobs ought to go to American workers."

He framed both arguments around national sovereignty, saying elected leaders should answer to American citizens and protect the livelihoods of people working in agriculture, manufacturing and the armed forces.

Vance criticised earlier political leaders for encouraging production overseas, arguing that communities such as the Ohio town where he grew up had been neglected. Those comments formed part of his campaign case for maintaining Republican power in Washington.

He recalled his grandfather's work as a union welder at a steel mill in Middletown, Ohio, and described the pride his grandfather took in vehicles made with American steel.

The vice president also tied his employment message to household aspirations, including owning a home, raising a family and securing dignified work. He urged voters to support Republican candidates whom he portrayed as more committed to those goals.

His visa remarks were part of a broader rally address covering immigration, public safety, taxation and manufacturing. The speech supplied no timetable for further visa-related announcements and no details of individual investigations.

Kinston is in eastern North Carolina, where Vance recalled serving as a Marine at nearby Cherry Point. He opened the address with memories of military life and the support he received from the surrounding community.

The rally took place six days before the November 3 midterm elections. Vance urged supporters to turn out with friends and relatives, backing Republican candidates and seeking the return of Representatives Greg Murphy and Richard Hudson to Washington.