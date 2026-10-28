Your Retirement Income Looks Modest - So Why Is Medicare Charging You More?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Medicare's income-related surcharge can reflect tax returns from two years earlier, even after retirement changes a household's finances. Reviewing an IRMAA notice and checking eligibility for a new determination may help retirees address an unexpectedly high premium – Shutterstock

Retirement income can shrink, but Medicare has a way of looking backward before it adjusts your bill. A house sale, a large retirement account withdrawal, or a tax return from a better-paying year could push your Medicare premiums higher, even if your current budget looks decidedly less impressive.

The culprit may be IRMAA, a federal surcharge that raises Medicare premiums for people whose income exceeds certain thresholds. Medicare generally calculates this charge using tax information from two years earlier. Your finances may have changed considerably since then, but your premium notice hasn't caught up.

Medicare May Be Looking at Your Old Paycheck

Medicare doesn't simply examine your current Social Security check or ask how much money you have left after paying the electric bill. Instead, the Social Security Administration generally uses your federal income tax return from two years earlier to determine whether you owe an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, or IRMAA.

That means your 2026 Medicare premiums generally reflect your 2024 tax return. Someone who retired in 2025 might still face an income-based surcharge because their earlier earnings exceeded Medicare's thresholds. The government isn't necessarily making a mistake. It's using an established formula that can feel disconnected from present-day reality.

This creates an awkward transition into retirement. A household might have enjoyed a strong salary in 2024, then moved to Social Security and modest withdrawals from savings. Medicare can still calculate premiums based on that earlier, higher-income year.

IRMAA generally affects Medicare Part B, which covers outpatient medical services, and Part D, which covers prescription drugs. The surcharge sits on top of the standard premium, and higher income can mean a larger bill. For retirees who carefully manage monthly expenses, an unexpected increase can disrupt a budget that looked perfectly reasonable on paper.

A Modest Retirement Budget Doesn't Always Mean Modest Tax Income

The word“income” causes much of the confusion. Medicare uses modified adjusted gross income, or MAGI, which generally combines adjusted gross income with tax-exempt interest. That figure can include more than wages, Social Security benefits, or monthly pension checks.

Consider someone who sells investments to cover a major expense. The money from the sale might look like income in a bank account, but the taxable capital gain generally counts toward income calculations. The entire sale proceeds do not automatically count as taxable income. Still, a large gain could push someone over an IRMAA threshold.

Retirement account decisions can produce a similar surprise. A large traditional IRA withdrawal or a Roth conversion can increase taxable income for the year. A required minimum distribution can also push income higher, even when the retiree would prefer to leave the money invested.

Selling a home doesn't automatically mean the entire selling price counts as income. The taxable gain, if any, depends on factors such as the property's cost basis and applicable tax rules. That distinction can make a substantial difference when estimating whether a transaction could affect future premiums.

One Expensive Year Can Follow You Into Retirement

A particularly frustrating situation arises when a retiree makes a sensible financial decision that temporarily raises taxable income. Perhaps someone converts traditional retirement savings into a Roth IRA, pays the resulting tax bill, and expects lower expenses after leaving work. The conversion may support a longer-term tax strategy, but the added income could also increase Medicare premiums two years later.

The same issue can arise after a large investment gain or an unusually high distribution from a retirement account. The premium increase doesn't necessarily mean the original decision was a mistake. It means the decision had consequences beyond the tax return, and those consequences deserve attention before someone makes a similar move.

This timing also complicates household budgeting. A retiree might pay the tax associated with a transaction in one year, then encounter higher Medicare premiums later. By then, the cash from the original transaction may have gone toward a roof replacement, debt repayment, or other expenses.

Retirement planning works better when people consider the potential effect on future Medicare premiums alongside taxes and investment goals. That doesn't mean avoiding every transaction that raises income. It means recognizing that a decision can affect more than one year's finances. Tax and financial professionals can help evaluate those trade-offs before a major move.

Retirement Can Give You Grounds to Request a Lower Bill

If your income has fallen sharply since the tax year Medicare used, you may have options beyond simply accepting the higher premium. The Social Security Administration allows eligible beneficiaries to request a new IRMAA determination after certain life-changing events.

Qualifying events include retirement or another work stoppage, a reduction in work, marriage, divorce, the death of a spouse, and certain losses of income or pension payments. The rules require specific circumstances and supporting information, so a smaller bank balance alone doesn't guarantee relief.

Form SSA-44, available through the Social Security Administration, provides a way to request a review based on a qualifying life-changing event. You can also contact Social Security to discuss your circumstances and the evidence you need. Be prepared to explain the event, provide relevant income information, and document the change.

There's another distinction worth checking: a disagreement with the figures Medicare used differs from a request based on a qualifying life change. If the IRS supplied incorrect tax information, or you filed an amended return, you may need a different review process. Read your determination notice carefully because it explains your rights and deadlines.

Even if you don't qualify for a new determination, reviewing the notice can help you understand which tax year triggered the surcharge and how Social Security calculated it. That information can help you plan for future premiums instead of guessing at the reason for the increase.

Your Medicare Bill Deserves a Look Back, Too

A higher Medicare premium doesn't necessarily mean your retirement income has become too high. Sometimes, it reflects a financial decision from years ago, when your paycheck looked healthier and retirement expenses seemed far away.

For future planning, consider Medicare premiums before making major taxable withdrawals or conversions. A transaction that makes sense on its own may have a less attractive effect once you account for taxes and healthcare costs. You don't need to avoid every move that increases income, but you do deserve a clear picture of its potential consequences.

Have you ever received a Medicare premium notice that seemed out of step with your retirement income? What explanation did you find? We want to hear your thoughts and experiences below in the comments.