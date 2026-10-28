Karva Chauth: Why Should Loving Our Traditions Need An Explanation?

Why is a woman who fasts for her husband often questioned about her independence? Every Karva Chauth, as women dress up, apply mehendi and prepare their puja thalis, the same debate returns: Is this tradition a sign of patriarchy? I believe it is time we stopped judging women for celebrating a festival they love.

Karva Chauth is much more than a fast. It is the excitement of wearing traditional clothes, beautiful mehendi, family gatherings, sargi from loved ones and the joy of waiting for the moon. For millions of women, it is a cherished part of our culture and a celebration of love, faith and togetherness.

Yet, some people question whether fasting for a husband makes a woman less independent. But if a woman fasts out of love and faith, why should her decision be seen as a step backwards?

Feminism was meant to give women a voice, not dictate how they should live. If a woman can reject Karva Chauth, she should also be able to celebrate it without being labelled regressive or trapped by patriarchy. Since when did empowerment mean looking down upon our own traditions? You cannot call for women's freedom while shaming those who follow a tradition you disagree with. True feminism should open doors for women, not create new rules for them.

Why must modern Indian women choose between being independent and being traditional? A woman can run a business, lead an organisation, speak her mind and still look forward to Karva Chauth. Being modern and being rooted in our culture are not contradictory.

Our festivals connect generations through memories, emotions and shared experiences. The sight of a woman looking at the moon through a sieve is a beautiful moment for millions. Why should anyone feel embarrassed about a tradition that brings them happiness?

Of course, no woman should be forced to fast. Equally, no woman should be mocked for celebrating a festival she loves.

As President of Purush Aayog NGO, I believe respect must work both ways. We should celebrate our culture without judging those who cherish it.

Being modern does not mean abandoning our roots. True empowerment is embracing our traditions with pride, not apologising for them.

So, has the debate around Karva Chauth become bigger than the festival itself?

(Author: Barkha Trehan in an activist and President of Purush Aayog)