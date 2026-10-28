Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Scorching Heat Or Rain? Here's The Forecast For October 29

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain chances remain low across much of Tamil Nadu on October 29 as the cyclonic system moves towards Andhra Pradesh. Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu may see clear skies and rising daytime temperatures

Tamil Nadu's northeast monsoon has raised hopes of widespread rainfall, but the latest forecast suggests that much of the state may experience relatively dry weather on October 29. With the cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, rainfall activity is expected to ease across several parts of Tamil Nadu.

Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu are among the districts where the chances of rain remain low. Daytime temperatures could rise, making conditions warmer, particularly during the afternoon. However, isolated showers cannot be ruled out in parts of the Western Ghats and southern Tamil Nadu.

According to the India Meteorological Department's October 29 forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, no weather warning has been indicated for the day. This suggests that most parts of the state are likely to experience dry conditions, although a few locations in the Western Ghats and southern districts could receive light rainfall.

The weather system that contributed to rainfall across Tamil Nadu in recent days has moved towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. As a result, rain activity may decrease across northern Tamil Nadu, while daytime temperatures could gradually rise.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts may also experience warmer conditions during the afternoon. Residents planning outdoor activities should be prepared for the heat and stay updated on any fresh weather advisories.

The cyclonic storm named Arnab, which developed over the Bay of Bengal, was reported to have weakened near the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28. According to the information provided in the coastal weather bulletin, the system is expected to move northwards or northwestwards and weaken further.

While the system could bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, its impact on Tamil Nadu is expected to be comparatively limited on October 29.

However, changing sea conditions and wind patterns may still affect coastal areas of northern Tamil Nadu. Fishermen and people planning visits to coastal locations should follow official weather advisories and safety instructions.

Although the storm is expected to weaken, sea conditions may not return to normal immediately. Staying informed about updates from the weather department remains important.

Kanchipuram weather forecast

Kanchipuram is likely to experience mostly clear skies on October 29, with temperatures gradually rising as the day progresses. The local forecast indicates that the maximum temperature could reach around 35°C, while the minimum may remain close to 24°C.

The chances of rainfall are very low, and there are currently no clear indications of widespread showers across the district. While the morning may be relatively comfortable, the afternoon could feel considerably warmer. Mostly clear conditions are also expected to continue into the evening.

People travelling or working outdoors should take precautions against the heat, particularly during the hottest hours of the day.

Chengalpattu weather forecast

Chengalpattu is also expected to remain mostly dry on October 29, according to the local forecast. The minimum temperature could be around 24°C in the morning, while the maximum may rise to approximately 34°C during the day. Night-time temperatures are expected to hover around 25°C.

The likelihood of rainfall remains low, with sunshine and warmer conditions possible from noon through the afternoon. Skies are likely to remain mostly clear during the evening and night.

People living in coastal areas or planning beach visits should keep an eye on official updates about sea conditions and wind speeds. Even as the cyclonic system weakens, local weather and sea conditions may take time to stabilise.

Overall, Tamil Nadu is likely to see largely dry weather on October 29, with limited chances of rain in Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu. Temperatures may rise during the afternoon, while isolated showers remain possible in a few southern and Western Ghats locations.