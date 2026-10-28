Cyclone Arnab Eases In Odisha As Authorities Maintain High Alert State

Cyclone Arnab Impact in Odisha

Heavy downpours eased across Odisha's Rayagada district as the influence of cyclone Arnab weakened, allowing authorities to maintain a high alert despite receding immediate threats. District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni said the region registered 40 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM, followed by an additional 26 mm through the evening on Wednesday.

"In the 24 hours that ended today at 8:30 am, Rayagada recorded 40mm of rainfall, and since then till today in the evening, about 26mm of rainfall has been recorded. So it has been quite less than what we had expected. Even now, as the rains have subsided, no major threat exists now," Kulkarni told reporters here. Local administrative departments remain mobilised and on standby to respond to potential weather developments as authorities continue to monitor regional atmospheric conditions.“Still, we are on high alert...there is a possibility that some rainfall may be recorded in Rayagada," Ashutosh Kulkarni said.

Andhra Pradesh Storm Response

Several areas of Andhra Pradesh were affected by strong winds and heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Arnab, with multiple trees uprooted and fallen, disrupting the affected areas. As this happened, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Union Minister Amit Shah, briefing him on the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab across the state.

According to an official release, during the conversation, the Chief Minister detailed the prevailing situation in the affected districts, including Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and Krishna. Informing the Union Home Minister regarding preliminary loss estimates, Naidu stated that agricultural crops covering over 70,000 hectares have been inundated due to the cyclone.

Highlighting ongoing administrative actions, Naidu stated that preliminary damage assessment reports are being dispatched to the Central Government. He requested the immediate deployment of Central assessment teams to evaluate the cyclone-related losses on the ground. The Chief Minister also urged the Union Home Minister to extend necessary financial and logistical assistance from the Central Government to support relief, rehabilitation, and restoration operations across all affected regions.

Rescue and Infrastructure Disruption

On Tuesday, Vizianagaram rural police rescued five people trapped inside an inundated house in Dharmapuri village of Vizianagaram mandal on Wednesday amid heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Arnab. The rescue operation was carried out under the leadership of Vizianagaram DSP S Lakshmana Murthy, with Rural Circle Inspector B Lakshmana Rao, Rural Sub-Inspector V Prasad Rao and police personnel participating in the operation. According to the Vizianagaram Rural Police Station, several houses in Dharmapuri village were inundated following heavy rainfall over the past two days due to the cyclone. After receiving information that five people were trapped inside a house surrounded by floodwater, rural police personnel immediately alerted the DSP and the Circle Inspector.

Cyclonic Storm Arnab, which weakened from a severe cyclonic storm, was centred over coastal Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on Wednesday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Atleast 22 express and passenger train services have been cancelled or suspended between October 27 and November 5, due to Cyclone Arnab. Among the significant trains affected are the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul and Rourkela-Jagdalpur services, most of which have been cancelled between October 29 and November 4, while other trains, such as the Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express, have also seen their departure dates changed.

IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said the cyclone had crossed the coast and was completely over land. She warned that rainfall and wind speeds were projected to increase in Odisha, particularly in the southern parts of the state. She said a red warning was issued for six districts of Odisha, with wind speeds of 60–70 kmph, gusting to 80–85 kmph, also forecast in a few districts. Mohanty said,“Even some coastal districts of North Odisha are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea up to 29th of October,” she said. (ANI)

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