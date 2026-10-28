Preferred Glass & Windows Serves Homeowners And Businesses In The Lancaster And Palmdale Areas

MENAFN - GetNews) Homeowners and businesses in Lancaster and Palmdale can turn to Preferred Glass & Windows, the Santa Clarita glass company, for window glass replacement, glass repair, custom shower doors, mirrors, railings and partitions. The company's own installers do the work.

SANTA CLARITA, CA - October 28, 2026 - Homeowners and businesses in Lancaster and Palmdale can turn to Preferred Glass & Windows, the Santa Clarita glass company, for window glass replacement, glass repair, custom shower doors, mirrors, railings and partitions. The company's own installers do the work.

Lancaster and Palmdale are both on the company's published service list. The installers come up from the shop on Soledad Canyon Road, and the process doesn't change with the drive. For glass repair in Palmdale, CA or Lancaster, an installer measures the actual opening, looks over the frame and sash, and only then does the company order glass.

Take a fogged window. The seal on the insulated unit has failed and moisture has crept between the panes. Cleaning won't touch it. Preferred Glass & Windows replaces the entire sealed unit with a matched assembly, and if the frame is square and the sash closes right, the frame stays. Higher elevations see wider temperature swings, which tends to push seal failure earlier. South- and west-facing glass gets the most sun. Dual-pane Low-E glass with argon fill is the company's option for those windows.

Commercial customers aren't left out. Crews repair and replace storefront glass, commercial glass doors and insulated units. When a panel breaks, they remove the unstable glass first, contain the debris and anchor board-up panels into structural framing. Measurements, glass specs and photos come with the job for insurance claims.

"Glass work only goes right when somebody measures the real opening first," said Jaz Kandola, owner of Preferred Glass & Windows. "Our installers measure every job in person and install it themselves, whether the property is in Valencia or out in Lancaster."

No installation gets subcontracted. Readers can check the communities Preferred Glass & Windows serves, from the San Fernando Valley up to Lancaster and Palmdale. In February 2024, Santa Clarita Magazine ran a feature on Preferred Glass & Windows.

About Preferred Glass & Windows

Preferred Glass & Windows is a glass company based in Santa Clarita, California, with more than 50 years serving the Santa Clarita Valley. The company serves homeowners, builders and businesses throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Fernando Valley and nearby communities including Lancaster and Palmdale. Services include window glass replacement, insulated glass units, custom frameless shower doors, custom mirrors, glass railings, glass partitions, glass doors, glass shelving and table tops, glass wine cellars, and emergency residential and commercial glass repair. For more information, visit .