Frameless Glass Company Brings Glass Partition Walls To Georgetown Area Office Renovations

MENAFN - GetNews) Offices in the Georgetown area that are planning a renovation can work with Frameless Glass Company on custom glass partition walls in Georgetown, handled from the company's location at 107 Halmar Cove, Suite 131. Austin remains home to its main office.

GEORGETOWN, TX - October 28, 2026 - Offices in the Georgetown area that are planning a renovation can work with Frameless Glass Company on custom glass partition walls in Georgetown, handled from the company's location at 107 Halmar Cove, Suite 131. Austin remains home to its main office.

The company already builds partitions as a regular part of its work. Conference rooms, open offices and home offices all get them. Glass divides the room. Light still gets through. Clients pick clear or frosted glass and can add tints or change the opacity where a room needs more privacy.

Partition styles include half-height walls and floor-to-ceiling panels. Crews also put in vertical sidelights next to doors, build walls topped with a horizontal beam, and set glass panels on pony walls. Anyone comparing office glass partitions can see the configurations the company installs in Central Texas.

Every job moves through the same steps: consultation, a design from a specialist, client approval, installation by a professional crew and a follow-up after the work wraps. The company backs its partition work with a lifetime craftsmanship warranty. Quotes take under 48 hours.

"An office renovation is a chance to rethink how a space works, and glass lets a business divide a room without making it feel smaller," said Chance Forman of Frameless Glass Company. "Our team designs each partition around the layout and the way people use the space, then installs it with the same care we bring to every glass project."

The Georgetown crews do more than partitions. They install frameless shower enclosures, steam showers, custom mirrors, glass railings and custom wine cellars for residential and commercial clients. Frameless Glass Company announced its custom shower door services for Georgetown homeowners in June.

About Frameless Glass Company

Frameless Glass Company is a custom glass and mirror shop serving Georgetown, Texas, and the surrounding area. The company designs and installs frameless shower enclosures, steam showers, custom mirrors, glass railings, glass partition walls and wine cellars for residential and commercial clients. The Georgetown location is at 107 Halmar Cove, Suite 131, Georgetown, TX 78628.