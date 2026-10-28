Ace Therapeutics Expands Preclinical Stroke Research Capabilities With Custom Stroke Animal Models

New York, US - October 28, 2026 - Ace Therapeutics, a contract research organization engaged in preclinical neuroscience research, released custom stroke animal models designed to help researchers bridge the gap between laboratory experiments and clinical outcomes. This new service expands Ace Therapeutics' portfolio of preclinical stroke CRO services to support translational drug discovery for ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke.

Stroke is a highly heterogeneous disease with complex pathophysiological mechanisms; no single animal model can fully recapitulate every feature of human stroke. To address this limitation, Ace Therapeutics develops multiple well-characterized rodent and large animal models, covering global and focal cerebral ischemia as well as hemorrhagic pathologies. Model induction methods include endovascular filament, photothrombosis, embolic occlusion, autologous blood injection, and bacterial collagenase injection protocols, each selected to match the scientific goals of individual preclinical programs.

Ace Therapeutics offers models for both ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. For focal ischemic stroke, Ace Therapeutics offers established models such as endovascular filament middle cerebral artery occlusion (MCAO), transcranial MCAO, photothrombosis, endothelin-1 (ET-1)-induced focal cerebral ischemia, and embolic occlusion. For global cerebral ischemia, the company offers four-vessel occlusion (4-VO), two-vessel occlusion (2-VO), and complete global cerebral ischemia models. For hemorrhagic stroke, Ace Therapeutics has autologous blood injection and bacterial collagenase injection models.

In addition to stroke disease models, researchers can gain access to Ace Therapeutics' full suite of downstream analyses and endpoint assessments. These include neurological scoring, behavioral and cognitive assessments, advanced gait analysis, multimodal imaging such as MRI, PET and functional ultrasound, as well as ex vivo immunohistochemistry, biomarker and histological analyses. Assessments of blood-brain barrier integrity, infarct volume, oedema and vascular remodeling are also available to evaluate therapeutic efficacy and mechanism of action for candidate stroke treatments. For more information about Ace Therapeutics' customized stroke animal models and preclinical stroke CRO services, please visit .

About Ace Therapeutics

Ace Therapeutics is a provider of preclinical stroke research services, specializing in comprehensive stroke drug development from target validation to preclinical evaluation. Its expertise is complemented by strong capabilities and cutting-edge technologies specifically tailored to stroke research, with a mission to empower pharmaceutical companies to accelerate their research programs and advance the development of effective stroke therapies.