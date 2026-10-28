Demining Underway Along Civilian Evacuation Routes From Oleshky To Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights, announced this on Facebook.

“Together with Yana Lantratova, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation, we are continuing to prepare a humanitarian mission to assist the civilian population of Oleshky,” the ombudsman said.

He noted that this work is taking place through the mediation and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, whose efforts have helped the parties reach the necessary agreements and move toward their practical implementation.

“Since October 27, a ceasefire has been in effect in designated areas, which the parties are observing. Demining of the routes is currently underway. This is an important step for the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and the subsequent evacuation of civilians who wish to leave the city,” Lubinets noted.

Under the agreements reached between Lubinets and Lantratova as heads of the negotiating teams, the parties continue to work on carrying out the mission. The common goal is to provide assistance to people and ensure they can reach safe territory.“We are continuing our work, prioritizing the lives and safety of civilians,” Lubinets added.

Ukrainian, Russian forces observing ceasefire in– Lubinets

As reported by Ukrinform, Melania Trump stated that she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, which applies only to Oleshky. According to the White House press office, the parties agreed to temporarily suspend all military operations in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed-upon safe corridor.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he does not know which side people will choose during the evacuation from Oleshky, but he understands that it is easier to move deeper into the territory temporarily occupied by the Russians. However, he said, many people want to return to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.