From Wood Pellets To Green Steel: Southeast Asia's Biomass Industry Charts New Growth Markets

10th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia brings together international buyers, producers and industry leaders in Ho Chi Minh City, 18–19 November 2026.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southeast Asia's biomass industry is navigating changing international fuel demand, tightening sustainability requirements and emerging opportunities in industrial decarbonisation, biocarbon and carbon removal.These developments will take centre stage at the 10th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia, organised by Centre for Management Technology (CMT) on 18–19 November 2026 at Le Méridien Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City, bringing together close to 300 industry stakeholders from across the regional and international biomass value chain.Changing Biomass Trade and DemandAs Japan and South Korea remain key destinations for Southeast Asian biomass exports, evolving procurement requirements, fuel economics and sustainability standards are reshaping regional trade.Fiona Matthews of Hawkins Wright will examine global wood pellet market trends, production costs and demand outlook, complemented by perspectives from RWE Supply & Trading, RENOVA and the Polish Pellet Council on international biomass procurement and emerging market opportunities.Discussions will also address certification, quality assurance and supplier readiness for evolving sustainability requirements, including RED III and EUDR.Biomass for Power and Industrial DecarbonisationBeyond traditional export markets, the conference will examine growing opportunities for biomass in electricity generation, industrial heat and fossil fuel substitution.Industry perspectives will include Tuas Power's biomass procurement and supply-chain development and Nestlé Philippines' biomass transition experience, highlighting practical considerations in fuel sourcing, supply reliability and industrial implementation.Emerging Markets: Biocarbon, Green Steel and Carbon RemovalThe programme will explore higher-value applications for agricultural residues and woody biomass, including black pellets, torrefied biomass, biochar and industrial biocarbon.Kathrin Weber of SINTEF Energy Research will examine feedstock selection, production conditions and industrial biocarbon applications, while Prof. Govind Gupta will address agricultural biomass engineering and its potential to replace coal in steelmaking.Commercial developments in black pellet production in Vietnam will also be featured, alongside a dedicated industry panel examining production economics, scalability and future market demand.Alex Nguyen of Mekong Biochar Initiative will discuss building bankable biochar carbon removal projects, including project financing, carbon markets and lessons from Vietnam.Celebrating 10 Editions by the Saigon RiverMarking a decade of industry connections, the conference will feature a special 10th Anniversary Networking Reception, sponsored and hosted by CellMark Asia, on 18 November, from 17:00–19:00hr, at the Level 9 Poolside, Le Méridien Saigon.Overlooking the Saigon River, the evening will bring together delegates, speakers and industry partners for live music, drinks, dinner and networking.The conference is supported by the Vietnam Wood Pellet Association, with Uniexport Group as Host Sponsor, CellMark as Gold Sponsor and Northflare Energy as Corporate Sponsor.Event: 10th Biomass & BioEnergy AsiaDates: 18–19 November 2026Venue: Le Méridien Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City, VietnamWelcome Drinks & Pre-Registration: 17 November, 17:00–19:00Programme & Registration:Organiser: Centre for Management Technology (CMT)Contact: Huiyan Fu at... or Tel: +65 63469133 or WhatsApp: +65 89859113

Huiyan Fu

Centre for Management Technology

+65 6346 9113

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From Wood Pellets to Green Steel: Southeast Asia's Biomass Industry Charts New Growth Markets News Provided By Centre for Management Technology October 29, 2026, 02:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Waste Management, World & Regional



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