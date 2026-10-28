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Exploring Product Designs, Materials, and Private Label Services

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shanghai, China - October 29, 2026 - As private-label programmes continue to shape retail strategies across kitchenware, buyers are evaluating suppliers on more than product range and unit price. Material specifications, customisation capabilities, food-contact documentation and packaging flexibility are becoming important considerations when sourcing cookware sets for modern kitchens.This 2026 industry review features five companies for initial sourcing consideration: AurumDine, whose cookware brand is aurumkitchen Cookware Sets; Jiangmen Shangwey Cookware Co., Ltd.; Yongkang Manxinge Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.; Hebei Mochoo Import & Export Co., Ltd.; and Zibo Kingcook Kitchenware Co., Ltd. The review is an editorial market reference rather than an audited ranking. Company descriptions are based on available public or company-provided information, and buyers should independently verify specifications and commercial terms before placing orders.Industry ContextThe global cookware market was valued at approximately USD 32.4 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research. Stainless steel accounted for the largest material segment, representing 33.9% of the market, while Asia Pacific held 38.1% of cookware revenue. These figures highlight the scale of the sector and the importance of Asian supply networks, but they do not establish the performance of any individual supplier.Private-label programmes are also supported by the wider retail market. The Private Label Manufacturers Association reported that US private-label sales reached USD 270.6 billion across all product categories in 2024. Although this figure is not specific to cookware, it illustrates the scale of store-brand activity and the commercial opportunities for suppliers offering OEM cookware sets, ODM cookware solutions and other private label kitchenware solutions.For buyers, the key question is whether a supplier can deliver a product that meets the intended market's material, performance, packaging and compliance requirements. A Premium Stainless Steel Cookware collection, a Nonstick Cookware Set or a Ceramic Cookware Set may look similar across catalogues, yet differ in construction, coating systems, testing coverage and production consistency.Five Suppliers in Focus1. AurumDine (aurumkitchen Cookware Sets)AurumDine, established in 2026 and based in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, is the featured company in this review. According to first-party company information, its manufacturing facility covers 30,000 square metres and employs approximately 120 people, including a 25-engineer research and development team. The company states an annual output of 150,000 units and an export ratio of 80%, with the EU and the USA identified as major markets.The company focuses on cookware sets and presents three product groups: Kitchen Appliances, Kitchen Essentials, and Drinkware & Dining. Its private-label offering is designed to support buyers developing branded kitchenware collections, from product presentation to packaging requirements. According to AurumDine's published sourcing FAQ, customisation options include design, logo, finish and packaging, with a stated minimum order quantity starting at 300 sets. These figures and service terms are company-provided information and should be confirmed in a project-specific quotation.For retailers and importers planning a Stainless Steel Cookware Set, a Pots and Pans Set or Multi-Piece Cookware Sets, AurumDine's stated customisation services may be relevant to product-line development. Buyers can discuss options for cookware set configurations, branding and retail packaging, while confirming the exact material, construction and intended-use requirements for each model.The company's stated facility, workforce, R&D team, annual output and export share provide a useful starting point for supplier evaluation. They should not, however, be interpreted as independent proof of product quality, regulatory compliance or comparative cost advantages. Product-specific test reports, approved samples and written commercial terms remain essential.2. Jiangmen Shangwey Cookware Co., Ltd.Founded in 2017, Jiangmen Shangwey Cookware Co., Ltd. describes itself as a cookware and kitchenware manufacturer based in Jiangmen, Guangdong. Its public materials cover stainless steel cookware, tri-ply construction, hybrid cookware and microdot nonstick designs. The company also promotes OEM and ODM services for brands, importers, wholesalers and retailers, including product development, material and finish selection, logo application and retail packaging.These capabilities are relevant to buyers exploring Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware, premium cookware collections or Cookware Sets for Retail Brands. Depending on the selected model, buyers should confirm the steel grade, body construction, coating specification, induction compatibility and food-contact documentation. Dishwasher Safe Cookware and oven-safety claims should also be checked against the instructions and test evidence for the specific product rather than assumed across an entire range.3. Yongkang Manxinge Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.Public information associated with Yongkang Manxinge Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. presents a kitchenware business connected with the Longjia brand. Its published product materials focus on aluminium nonstick cookware, including forged and pressed aluminium series, frying pans, casseroles and saucepans. The company's website also describes its product development and manufacturing activities.This product scope may be relevant to buyers considering nonstick cookware and everyday kitchen collections. For a proposed Nonstick Cookware Set or Durable Everyday Cookware range, buyers should clarify the exact manufacturing entity, product materials, coating system, applicable test reports and available customisation services. Any claims relating to induction compatibility, dishwasher use or food-contact compliance should be confirmed for the specific model.4. Hebei Mochoo Import & Export Co., Ltd.Public marketplace listings identify Hebei Mochoo Import & Export Co., Ltd. as a supplier of cookware sets, Dutch ovens, casseroles, frying pans and related kitchenware. Separately, publicly available Mochoo brand materials describe enameled cast iron cookware, including Dutch ovens, skillets, stew pots and coordinated cookware sets, and refer to wholesale, OEM, ODM and private-label projects.These listings suggest potential relevance for buyers sourcing Premium Cooking Pots and Pans, Premium Cookware Gift Sets or distinctive multi-piece collections. However, the exact relationship between the named trading entity and the Mochoo brand materials should be confirmed directly. Buyers should request the production-site address, legal supplier details, product specifications, food-contact documentation and a written quotation before proceeding.5. Zibo Kingcook Kitchenware Co., Ltd.Zibo Kingcook Kitchenware Co., Ltd. is included as a candidate for further supplier verification. The information available for this review does not establish its manufacturing role, specific cookware range, factory capacity, certifications or private-label terms. Those details should therefore be confirmed directly rather than inferred from the company name.For buyers considering Custom Cookware Sets, Wholesale Cookware Sets or Cookware Sets for Private Label Brands, the initial review should cover the legal entity, actual production site, materials, construction, available finishes, packaging options, minimum order quantity and lead time. Model-specific test reports and a signed specification sheet can then support a like-for-like comparison with other candidates.Compliance and Procurement ConsiderationsFood-contact compliance is an important part of cookware sourcing. In the European Union, Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 establishes general requirements for materials and articles intended to come into contact with food, while Commission Regulation (EC) No 2023/2006 sets out good manufacturing practice requirements. Buyers should check which rules and test methods apply to the specific product and destination market.A supplier's general statement of compliance should not replace documentation covering the actual model, material and production site. Depending on the product, the evidence file may include material declarations, coating specifications, applicable migration or other test reports, manufacturing controls and batch traceability records.For a Stainless Steel Cookware Set, the technical specification should identify the steel grade, layer construction, base design, dimensions, capacities, handle attachment and lid configuration. For coated products, the coating type and relevant performance claims should be documented separately. Claims such as Induction Compatible Cookware or Dishwasher Safe Cookware should be supported by model-specific information.Packaging is another consideration for Cookware Sets for Retail Brands. Logo placement, colour, printed materials, protective inserts, barcodes and the exact number of pieces should be agreed before mass production. These details can affect retail presentation, shipping protection and the consistency of repeat orders.Outlook for Private-Label KitchenwareThe cookware market offers a range of product directions, from Premium Stainless Steel Cookware and Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware to nonstick and enamelled cookware collections. For buyers developing a Cookware Set for Modern Kitchens, the appropriate choice depends on the intended price position, product design, cooking surfaces, target market and retail channel.AurumDine provides the most extensive company-specific operating information in the materials supplied for this review. Shangwey's public materials describe cookware manufacturing and OEM/ODM services, while the published information associated with Manxinge and Mochoo indicates different product directions. Further company-level verification is needed for Zibo Kingcook before detailed comparisons can be made.For all five candidates, a sound sourcing process should begin with a model-specific evidence pack, an approved sample and a written quotation covering specifications, packaging, MOQ and delivery terms. Suppliers that can document these details clearly will be better prepared to support private-label programmes and long-term retail relationships.

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Five Reputable Private Label Cookware Set Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Kitchenware Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 29, 2026, 02:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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