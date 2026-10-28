Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low-Pressure System To Bring Heavy Rains

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea on Thursday and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. The system could approach the North Coast by November 2

A cyclonic circulation formed over the South Andaman Sea on Wednesday, setting the stage for the development of a low-pressure area in the same region by Thursday.

According to forecasts from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the system is expected to move west-northwestwards and approach the northern Andhra Pradesh coast by November 2.

The developing weather system could influence rainfall patterns across coastal Andhra Pradesh in the coming days, with the possibility of increased rainfall as it moves closer to the coastline.

It remains too early to determine whether the low-pressure area will intensify into a depression or a stronger weather system.

A senior weather official said the system's future intensity could not be predicted with certainty at this stage. However, even if it does not strengthen significantly, the low-pressure area is expected to move towards the North Coast of Andhra Pradesh.

Its movement towards the coast could increase rainfall activity across the region, making the system important to monitor over the coming days.

The approaching system could bring more rain to coastal Andhra Pradesh, particularly the central coastal belt, according to an ISRO weather official.

Heavy rainfall is possible in parts of the coastal region as the system advances towards the state. The extent and intensity of the rain will depend on how the low-pressure area develops and tracks over the coming days.

Residents in coastal districts should follow official weather bulletins for the latest updates. The system's development and movement will be key factors in determining the impact on Andhra Pradesh's weather around November 2.