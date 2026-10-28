Amicorp Expands Central Asia Capabilities With AIFC Fund Management License

Zhanna Diyarova (Commercial Director of Amicorp Kazakhstan & CEO of Antares Fund Management)

New regulatory milestone strengthens Amicorp's regional capabilities and supports the evolving needs of investment professionals across Central Asia.

- Zhanna Diyarova, Commercial Director, Amicorp KazakhstanASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amicorp today announced that Antares Fund Management Ltd., its Kazakhstan affiliate, has been granted a Fund Management License by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), the independent regulator of financial services within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).According to the AFSA Public Register, Antares Fund Management Ltd. was granted a license on 18 September 2026 to carry on the regulated activity of managing a Collective Investment Scheme.This milestone builds on Amicorp's AIFC presence and continued investment in local expertise and regulated capabilities. Alongside Amicorp Fund Services Limited's fund administration license granted in July 2024, the authorization expands the Group's capabilities to support investment and fund structures across Central Asia and international markets.BUILDING CAPABILITIES AROUND CLIENTS' EVOLVING NEEDSInvestment strategies increasingly demand cross-border coordination, specialist expertise and regulatory understanding. The new license builds on Amicorp's existing fund administration and corporate services capabilities in Kazakhstan, providing a broader foundation for supporting investment structures across the fund lifecycle, subject to relevant authorizations and operational approvals.For clients and partners in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, it also strengthens links between local market knowledge and Amicorp's international network.CONNECTING KAZAKHSTAN WITH INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIESThe AIFC provides an internationally oriented legal and regulatory framework, with AFSA authorizing and supervising firms conducting regulated activities within the Centre.As Kazakhstan develops its role in regional and international investment markets, Amicorp continues to invest in local expertise, infrastructure and regulatory capabilities. The license is intended to support the development of a platform serving asset managers, investment professionals, family offices and institutional investors active in Kazakhstan, Central Asia and international markets.A MILESTONE SHAPED BY LOCAL EXPERTISE AND INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION“Every step forward in a market begins with understanding its people, its priorities and the environment in which they operate. In our view, Kazakhstan has the potential to play an increasingly important role in connecting Central Asia with international capital markets, and this license represents another step in Amicorp's commitment to developing our local presence and capabilities,” said Zhanna Diyarova, Commercial Director of Amicorp Kazakhstan and CEO of Antares Fund Management.“Our focus is on developing Antares Fund Management as a strong, well-governed platform within the AIFC. That means building the right foundations, working closely with our colleagues and partners, and remaining attentive to the evolving needs of clients across the region,” Diyarova added.BUILDING ON AMICORP'S AIFC PRESENCEAmicorp established its AIFC presence in 2024 through Amicorp Fund Services Limited, licensed to provide fund administration services. Antares Fund Management's authorization represents a further stage in the Group's development in Kazakhstan, combining local expertise with international experience to support cross-border structures and investment-related requirements.ENDSEDITOR'S NOTES:ABOUT AMICORPAmicorp is a global provider of corporate, fund, fiduciary, capital markets and financial services. Through its international network and locally established teams, the Group supports clients with cross-border structures, investment activities and the evolving requirements of institutional and private clients across multiple jurisdictions.For more information, visit .DISCLAIMERThis communication is provided for general information and educational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, regulatory, accounting, investment, financial or other professional advice. Any structures, products, services or solutions referred to herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations and may not be available, suitable or permissible in all jurisdictions. Readers should seek independent professional advice appropriate to their particular circumstances before making any legal, tax, investment, governance or business decisions.The information contained herein is not intended to constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation or invitation to buy, sell or subscribe for any financial product or service. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this communication. Amicorp Group Kazakhstan is authorized and regulated by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA).

Kerry Botha

Kerry Botha Communications

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Amicorp Expands Central Asia Capabilities with AIFC Fund Management License News Provided By Kerry Botha Communications October 29, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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