Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Karwa Chauth Special Mehendi, Calls It 'Piya Ke Naam Ki'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be celebrating the occasion of Karwa Chauth, just like all the previous years.

The actress shared a glimpse of the Karwa Chauth special mehendi applied on her palm, on social media.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka posted a picture of her palm with mehendi applied in a design featuring her husband Nick Jonas' name. She captioned it,“Piya ke naam ki.. happy karwachauth to all those celebrating.”

In another social media story, the actress shared a closer look at the mehendi and asked about a traditional practice believed to help darken its colour.

“The question is, will the chashni work? IYKYK,” she wrote.

For the uninitiated, Chashni refers to sugar syrup, which is traditionally dabbed onto dried mehendi to help keep the paste moist and potentially deepen the stain as it develops. The practice is commonly followed to achieve a darker mehendi colour.

Priyanka, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, has often shared glimpses of her efforts to keep her traditions alive even in a foreign country and makes sure to keep daughter Malti Marie connected to Indian traditions and festivities

Earlier, the actress offered a glimpse of the family's Dussehra celebrations at their Los Angeles home.

The celebrations included Pooja, Shivling Abhishek and Havan, along with Kanya Pujan, during which Nick was seen washing Malti's feet. Malti was dressed in an ivory outfit and wore a red scarf bearing the words“Jai Mata Di”.

In an earlier video shared on social media, the actress was seen teaching Malti a verse from the Durga Saptashati. The little one attempted to repeat the Sanskrit prayer,“Sarva Mangala Mangalye...”, as her mother guided her through the shloka.

–IANS

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