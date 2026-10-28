Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Arnab Spares Bengal But Rain Alert Remains For THESE Districts

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Arnab has started its landfall in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Bengal will not face a direct hit from storm. Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Midnapore, Jhargram, and North Bengal will see scattered rainfall today

Cyclone Arnab is making headlines right now. Bengal will not face the direct impact of the storm, but bad weather will still hit the state. Read on to find out which districts will get rain today.

Cyclone Arnab has already started its landfall process. The storm is currently affecting Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Bengal is safe from the direct cyclone, but the state will still see rough weather. Both South Bengal and North Bengal will get scattered rainfall today.

The weather office bulletin predicts scattered rainfall across various southern districts from Thursday morning. The day might start with bright sunshine, but the weather will quickly change as the day progresses.

Kolkata and several other districts will experience scattered showers by this afternoon. South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram will get wet today. The remaining districts will only see light rainfall.

Kolkata will receive light to moderate rainfall today. The morning sky will remain clear, but clouds will gather later in the day. The city has no heavy rain warning, but scattered showers will definitely happen.