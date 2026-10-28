Assam Rifles DG Evaluates Operational Preparedness In Manipur Region

Assam Rifles DG Reviews Operational Preparedness in Manipur

October 29 (ANI): Director General of Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, visited the Kakching Garrison in Manipur to review operational preparedness and assess the prevailing security grid in the region, officials said here. Accompanied by Major General Gaurav Sharma, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), the DG AR reviewed the operational readiness of the forces and commended the troops for their high morale, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to maintaining peace and security.

Emphasising youth empowerment alongside operational vigilance, Lt Gen Lakhera also visited the 'DAKSHATA DHAMA' Hospitality Skill Centre situated at the garrison. "Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, DG Assam Rifles, alongside Maj Gen Gaurav Sharma, SC, SM, IG AR (South), visited Kakching Garrison, Manipur on 28 Oct to review operational preparedness. The DG Assam Rifles lauded troops for their dedication and visited 'DAKSHATA DHAMA' Hospitality Skill Centre, interacting with 25 Commis Chef Trainees to encourage youth empowerment through assured employment," the Assam Rifles said in a post on X.

Security and Empowerment Initiatives

SECURITY & EMPOWERMENT: DG ASSAM RIFLES REVIEWS OPERATIONAL GRID AND SKILL INITIATIVE AT KAKCHING GARRISON Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, DG #AssamRifles, alongside Maj Gen Gaurav Sharma, SC, SM, IG AR (South), visited Kakching Garrison, Manipur on 28 Oct 2026 to review operational preparedness. The DG Assam Rifles lauded troops for their dedication and visited 'DAKSHATA DHAMA' Hospitality Skill Centre, interacting with 25 Commis Chef Trainees to encourage youth empowerment through assured employment. #DGAssamRifles #Manipur #Kakching #OperationalReadiness #SkillDevelopment #YouthEmpowerment #VocationalTraining #EmploymentOpportunities #NationFirst @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @adgpi @easterncomd @Spearcorps - The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) October 28, 2026

During the visit, the DG interacted with 25 Commis Chef trainees, encouraging them to hone their skills and seize professional opportunities. The initiative aims to empower local youth by equipping them with industry-relevant training linked to assured employment.

Security Operations in Kangpokpi

Earlier on October 25, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Sinai Camp in Khongbal Kuki village in Kangpokpi district, which was taken over by joint security forces after 17 people were arrested for allegedly impersonating cadres registered under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement using false identities. During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with security personnel and appreciated their work. MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh was also present with the CM.

According to Manipur Police, a joint operation involving Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, CoBRA and other security personnel was conducted at Sinai Camp, a designated SoO camp of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO)/Kuki National Army (KNA) and KNO/Kuki Liberation Army (KLA). The security forces cordoned off and raided the camp before taking control of it. A total of 18 people were detained for verification. (ANI)

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