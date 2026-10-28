Fed's Hawkish Rate Hold Keeps Downward Pressure On Bitcoin, Analysts Say

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's outlook faces renewed pressure after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but signaled continued concern about inflation. While the rate decision itself was broadly expected, market participants were caught off guard by the Fed's comparatively hawkish tone, according to analysts cited by Cointelegraph.

The Fed voted 10-2 on Wednesday to maintain its benchmark policy rate at 3.75% to 4%. Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack were the dissenters, supporting a quarter-point increase. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh acknowledged that inflation remains above the central bank's 2% target, emphasizing the need to bring prices down after nearly six years of sustained overshooting.

The Fed held rates at 3.75%–4% in a 10-2 vote, but Warsh highlighted that inflation is still above the 2% goal. Investors“priced the hold,” but did not fully anticipate hawkish messaging, analysts said-potentially tightening financial conditions for risk assets. CME FedWatch data as of Wednesday showed traders leaning toward another quarter-point hike by December. Some analysts expect near-term Bitcoin direction to be driven more by Treasury yields, the US dollar, and risk sentiment than by the rate decision alone. Attention is shifting to Thursday's PCE inflation report and this week's major technology earnings for additional clues.

Key takeawaysFed holds rates, hawkish communication adds friction

In a decision that maintained the status quo, the Fed kept its benchmark interest rate in the 3.75% to 4% range. Warsh's comments underscored that inflation has not yet been brought back to the committee's objective, arguing that the central bank must continue working to reduce it.

For crypto markets, the relevant question is not only the current rate, but also what the signal implies for the path ahead. Iggy Ioppe, chief investment officer at tokenization platform Theo, said the decision was widely anticipated; however, investors had not expected the hawkish tilt in the Fed's communication.

“Markets had the hold priced, but not the hawkish tone,” Ioppe said in comments sent to Cointelegraph.

Rate-hike expectations build into December

Even though Warsh declined to provide explicit guidance on whether the Fed would raise rates at the end of the year, market pricing shifted toward further tightening. According to CME FedWatch data, traders assigned a 78.4% probability to a quarter-point increase by the December meeting (as of Wednesday). The same dataset placed a 67.3% probability on at least a quarter-point increase by March.

While the Fed chair avoided committing to a specific outcome, he indicated that the committee's deliberations could not be fully telegraphed ahead of time. Warsh said that“a lot of things can happen,” and noted he could not share“musings” about what would occur when the group meets again in about six weeks.

Why higher yields matter for Bitcoin

Bitcoin's sensitivity to interest rates is closely tied to opportunity cost. Ioppe argued that at elevated policy levels, Bitcoin has to compete with returns available from relatively“risk-free” assets-characterizing the environment as one where the benchmark yield near 4% becomes a key yardstick for investors.

His view reflects a broader mechanism affecting crypto during tightening cycles: when rates remain high or move higher, demand for speculative or duration-sensitive assets can soften, and liquidity conditions may deteriorate relative to cash and government yields.

Still, not all analysts believe the next move in Bitcoin hinges directly on the Fed's immediate decision. Bitget analyst Lewis Huang suggested that with limited new direction from the Fed after the hold, Bitcoin's near-term performance may depend more heavily on movements in Treasury yields, the US dollar, and overall risk appetite across markets.

“With limited new direction from the Fed, Bitcoin's near-term performance may depend more heavily on Treasury yields, dollar movements and broader risk sentiment,” Huang said.

Focus shifts to PCE inflation and Mag 7 earnings

With the Fed signaling caution on inflation but offering no firm commitment about year-end rate action, analysts are turning to upcoming catalysts that can shift expectations for the next policy steps.

Huang and other market watchers pointed to Thursday's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation report as a potential driver of the direction of risk assets. PCE is widely followed as a measure of inflation trends that can influence how quickly the Fed concludes that price pressures are cooling.

Sygnum Bank chief investment officer Fabian Dori agreed that the next few days could bring increased volatility. He tied the immediate outlook to the PCE release and to earnings from major technology companies, noting that results may help clarify whether capital spending tied to artificial intelligence is translating into revenue.

“Various Mag 7 companies reporting earnings this week will help clarify whether AI capex is turning into revenues. Following these short-term catalysts, broader liquidity and financial conditions are likely to shape the path towards the December decision,” Dori added.

What to watch next

For traders and longer-term investors, the immediate watchlist is straightforward: how Treasury yields and the US dollar react after the Fed's hawkish tone, and whether Thursday's PCE inflation data-and this week's large-cap tech earnings-support or undermine the market's growing expectations for additional rate hikes into December.

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