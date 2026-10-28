Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, October 29: Check Fuel Rates In Different Cities Across India

MENAFN - Live Mint) Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across several Indian cities today. However, CNG prices have increased in many cities, with different rises across locations.

Chennai, Mathura and Meerut each recorded a ₹2 increase in CNG prices. Mumbai, Bengaluru and Sonipat saw increases of ₹1 each. Bharatpur, Dewas and Firozabad recorded smaller increases of 50 paise each.

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Among major cities, Hyderabad has the highest petrol price at ₹116.15. Thiruvananthapuram follows at ₹115.49 while Kolkata records ₹113.51. Petrol costs ₹113.37 in Patna and ₹113.19 in Jaipur. Bangalore records ₹111.68, slightly above Mumbai's ₹111.21. Bhubaneswar's petrol price stands at ₹108.97 while Chennai records ₹107.76.

Petrol prices are lower in Gurgaon, New Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and Chandigarh. Gurgaon records ₹102.97 while New Delhi stands at ₹102.12. Noida's petrol price is ₹101.96, followed by Lucknow at ₹101.86. Chandigarh has the lowest petrol price among these cities, at ₹101.54. The gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh is ₹14.61.

Diesel prices also vary widely, despite remaining unchanged across all major cities. Thiruvananthapuram records the highest diesel price at ₹104.40. Hyderabad follows closely at ₹104.23 while Bhubaneswar stands at ₹100.68. Kolkata's diesel price is ₹99.82, followed by Bengaluru at ₹99.56. Chennai records ₹99.55 while Patna stands at ₹99.36.

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Diesel costs ₹98.25 in Jaipur and ₹97.83 in Mumbai. Gurgaon records ₹95.64, followed by Noida at ₹95.44. Lucknow's diesel price stands at ₹95.36 while New Delhi records ₹95.20. Chandigarh has the lowest diesel price at ₹89.47. Its diesel price is ₹14.93 below Thiruvananthapuram's rate.

CNG prices today

CNG prices present a different picture, with increases across several locations. Chennai's CNG price stands at ₹99.50 after its ₹2 increase. Mathura records ₹102 while Meerut stands at ₹95.50 after similar increases. Mumbai's CNG price reaches ₹89 following a ₹1 rise. Bengaluru records ₹98 while Sonipat stands at ₹95 after matching increases.

Bharatpur and Dewas each record CNG prices of ₹98. Firozabad's CNG price stands at ₹99.50. All three cities have recorded increases of 50 paise.

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CNG prices remain unchanged in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Rewari and NCR. New Delhi and NCR each record ₹86.98. Rewari stands at ₹91.59 while Hyderabad records ₹112.

Hyderabad has the highest CNG price among major cities. New Delhi and NCR share the lowest rate. Overall, petrol and diesel prices are steady while CNG becomes costlier in several cities.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.