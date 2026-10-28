UAE Families Start Booking Flu Vaccines Ahead Of Season, Data Shows

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE families have started booking flu vaccines ahead of the season, with September bookings for at-home vaccinations exceeding the total recorded in the same month last year, according to Justlife.

The company said bookings between October and December 2025 were about 2.7 times higher than during the same period in 2024. Almost half of the at-home flu vaccination it recorded last season had been given by the end of October. By the end of December, nearly nine in 10 had been administered.

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Dr Jenna Burton, medical director at Justlife, said the return to school was a timely reminder for families to consider flu vaccination.

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“With children returning to school, this is an important time for families to think ahead about flu vaccination. Flu can often be mistaken for a common cold, but it can come on suddenly with exhaustion, body aches, chills, fever and cough. Understanding the difference and acting early can be particularly important for children and others who are more vulnerable to complications.

The figures cover Justlife's at-home service and do not represent vaccination rates across the UAE. Doctors said that October is a good time to get vaccinated, before influenza begins circulating widely.

“In the UAE, October is a good time to get vaccinated, ideally before influenza begins circulating widely,” said Dr Bassem Shamseddine, specialist paediatrician at Mubadala Health Dubai.“Protection takes about two weeks to develop after vaccination.”

He said vaccination remains worthwhile later in the season too.“Children and adults should generally receive the flu vaccine every year because circulating strains change and immunity wanes over time,” said Dr Shamseddine.

Children receiving the vaccine for the first time may need two doses.“Children aged six months to eight years who are receiving influenza vaccination for the first time may need two doses, at least four weeks apart, depending on their vaccination history,” he said.

Dr Mamata Bothra, specialist paediatrician and neonatologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, also advised families to get vaccinated while the campaign is underway. The UAE's seasonal influenza awareness campaign runs from September to March, and the vaccine takes about two weeks to become effective.

Children under five, especially those under two, pregnant women, adults aged 65 and above, and people with chronic conditions are at higher risk of complications. Dr Shamseddine said these can include“pneumonia, worsening of existing medical conditions, and hospitalisation”.

Dr Bothra also listed children with asthma, people with heart disease or diabetes, pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems among those who should take extra care. Healthcare workers and people who live with someone at high risk may also face greater exposure.

Flu often starts suddenly, with fever, chills, headache, body aches and strong tiredness. A cold tends to develop more gradually, with a runny or blocked nose, sneezing and a milder cough. But symptoms can overlap, and some children with flu may not have a fever.

Dr Bothra said parents should seek urgent medical care if a child has“high fever, continuous cough, difficulty breathing, vomiting, severe dehydration, unusual drowsiness or difficulty waking, or seizures”. Babies under three months with a temperature of 38°C or higher need prompt medical assessment, she said.

Dr Shamseddine advised parents to watch for difficulty breathing, bluish lips, severe dehydration, unusual drowsiness, confusion or seizures. Medical assessment is also important if a child's symptoms worsen, or if a fever or cough improves and then returns.

A nasal-spray flu vaccine offers a needle-free option for some people. Dr Shamseddine said it is generally suitable for healthy, non-pregnant people aged two to 49, depending on the vaccine approved and available in the UAE. It may not be suitable for pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems or some children with asthma or a history of wheezing. Parents should ask a healthcare provider which vaccine is appropriate.

For people who develop flu symptoms, Dr Bothra advised those at higher risk to contact a doctor early.“Antiviral medicines such as oseltamivir may shorten illness and reduce complications, particularly in high-risk patients,” she said.

Dr Shamseddine said antiviral medicines work best when started within the first 48 hours, but treatment may still help later in severe illness or for people at increased risk.“It should not be delayed when medically indicated,” he said.

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