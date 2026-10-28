Abu Dhabi Apartment Prices Climb By Up To 9.2% Buyers Turn To Affordable Areas

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Apartment asking prices in some of Abu Dhabi's affordable and mid-market communities increased by as much as 9.2 per cent during the third quarter of 2026, as demand for more budget-friendly homes continued alongside interest in luxury properties, according to Bayut's latest market report.

Baniyas recorded the highest specified quarterly increase, with average asking prices per square foot for mid-tier apartments rising 9.2 per cent.

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Affordable apartments in Al Ghadeer followed with a 6.2 per cent increase, while Al Maryah Island recorded a 3.2 per cent rise in apartment asking prices.

Other communities, including Al Shamkha and Masdar City, also recorded moderate price increases.

Speaking at a media briefing, Matt Gregory, Senior Director of Strategy at Dubizzle Group, said Abu Dhabi continued to show positive asking-price movements across several residential segments.

Bayut recorded approximately 2.5 million platform visits linked to Abu Dhabi's property market during the third quarter, while the average number of live listings reached around 20,000.

The figures reflect continued search interest in both established communities and newer residential developments.

Saadiyat Island, The Marina and Marina Village were among the popular areas for ultra-luxury apartment searches.

Al Raha Beach, Yas Island and Al Maryah Island attracted interest in the luxury apartment segment.

For mid-tier apartments, Al Reem Island led search activity, followed by Masdar City and Baniyas.

Al Ghadeer, Al Reef and Al Shamkha remained popular among buyers seeking affordable apartments.

Saadiyat Island, Nurai Island and The Marina attracted interest from ultra-luxury villa buyers.

Yas Island, Al Raha Beach and Al Bateen were among the preferred luxury villa locations.

Al Raha Gardens, Zayed City and Al Samha featured in the mid-tier category, while Al Shamkha, Al Reef and Al Ghadeer were popular among affordable villa seekers.

Bayut's analysis identified Al Dhafrah as a leading location for estimated villa rental returns, with an ROI of 11.5 per cent in the mid-tier segment.

Between Two Bridges, also known as Bain Al Jessrain, recorded an estimated yield of 10.1 per cent for affordable villas.

Among apartments, Al Reef offered an estimated yield of 7.9 per cent in the affordable segment, followed by Al Samha at 7.1 per cent for mid-tier apartments.

Al Maryah Island recorded a 7 per cent estimated yield for luxury apartments, while The Marina offered 5 per cent for ultra-luxury apartments.

For luxury villas, Al Raha Beach recorded an estimated yield of 5.2 per cent, while Saadiyat Island offered 4.3 per cent in the ultra-luxury category.

The figures represent estimated rental yields based on advertised property prices rather than guaranteed returns.

According to Bayut, advertised rents in popular Abu Dhabi communities remained broadly stable or recorded only modest changes during the third quarter.

Saadiyat Island and Al Raha Beach remained popular among tenants searching for ultra-luxury and luxury apartments.

Al Reem Island attracted mid-tier apartment renters, while Khalifa City remained a leading affordable rental location.

For villas, Saadiyat Island and Yas Island remained popular in the premium segments, while Zayed City and Khalifa City attracted mid-tier and affordable tenants.

Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut, said Abu Dhabi was becoming increasingly competitive in the global property market, particularly in ultra-luxury homes and branded residences.

He said the range of off-plan developments was giving buyers more choice and attracting international high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

The report is based on advertised asking prices and search activity on Bayut, rather than completed property transactions.

Abu Dhabi's off-plan market continued to attract interest across different price segments.

Saadiyat Cultural District was among the popular ultra-luxury apartment developments, while Gardenia Bay on Yas Island attracted luxury apartment seekers.

Shams Abu Dhabi on Al Reem Island featured in the mid-tier category, while Al Reeman 1 and Reeman Garden 1 were among the affordable projects attracting interest.

For villas, Saadiyat Lagoons and Yas Park Gate remained popular in the ultra-luxury and luxury categories.

Bloom Living in Zayed City attracted mid-tier buyers, while Al Reeman 2 in Al Shamkha featured among affordable villa developments.

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