MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hils Automotive Expands Into North Africa, Appoints Adam Abidi to Lead Regional Operations

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Hils Automotive has announced its expansion into North Africa with the establishment of its first regional location in Tunis, Tunisia. The move marks an important milestone in the company's international growth and signals its ambition to introduce a new approach to the Tunisian automotive market.

The expansion will be directed by Adam Abidi, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hils Automotive, who will assume responsibility for the company's operations throughout North Africa, overseeing regional strategy, business development and international partnerships.

With experience in luxury automotive sourcing, international vehicle transactions and operational management, Abidi brings an understanding of the global automotive industry and its commercial networks. His involvement in coordinating high value vehicle acquisitions and international deliveries has allowed him to establish relationships with private collectors, dealerships and automotive professionals across North America, Europe and the Middle East.

The decision to establish a presence in Tunisia reflects a vision that extends beyond geographical expansion. Hils Automotive intends to bring its services closer to clients, strengthen direct relationships and offer a more transparent, accessible and internationally connected automotive experience.

Rather than simply introducing another automotive business into the market, Hils Automotive aims to challenge conventional practices by bringing international expertise, modern sourcing solutions and a client focused approach to an industry the company believes holds significant untapped potential.

Through its global network, Hils Automotive seeks to provide Tunisian clients with greater access to international automotive markets, while exploring opportunities to improve the standards of vehicle acquisition, transportation and delivery throughout the country.

The company's long term objective is to contribute to a broader transformation of Tunisia's automotive landscape, encouraging a new perspective on vehicle ownership, mobility and the possibilities available to consumers.

For Hils Automotive, the opening represents more than a new location. It is an opportunity to establish a lasting presence in a developing market and participate in shaping the future of the automotive industry in North Africa. About Hils Automotive

Hils Automotive is a Canadian owned international luxury automotive company specializing in the sourcing, acquisition and worldwide delivery of luxury, exotic and collector vehicles. Through its international network of automotive professionals and partners, the company connects private clients with exclusive vehicles and opportunities across North America, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

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