Canada Not In Position Yet To Sign US Trade Deal: Carney

MENAFN - IANS) Ottawa, Oct 29 (IANS) Canada is not in a position yet to finalise a trade agreement with the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said, according to local media reports.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday (local time), Carney emphasised that Ottawa is looking for "the right deal for Canadians."

There are "deals that are in the best interests of Canada, first and foremost, but also are in the interests of the United States," Carney said. "If those deals present themselves, we will pursue them. But we're not at that position right now."

According to the reports, with Canada-US trade tensions emerging as a key issue ahead of the US midterm elections, questions have mounted this week over whether a deal could be reached before the November 3 vote, reports Xinhua news agency.

Recent comments by US President Donald Trump claiming rapid progress toward an agreement have drawn close scrutiny in Ottawa.

Earlier this month, Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford jointly announced a series of strategic industry support initiatives aimed at supporting workers and businesses impacted by US tariffs and driving long-term economic growth.

According to a news release issued by the prime minister's office, the action plan, totalling 8.7 billion Canadian dollars (about 6.18 billion US dollars), focuses on safeguarding Ontario's steel, automotive, and critical mineral sectors.

Key measures include establishing a joint steel action fund, supporting automakers in upgrading production lines to build future connected and electric vehicles, and building road infrastructure alongside streamlining approval processes to develop a critical mineral supply chain in the province's north.

As the heartland of Canada's manufacturing sector, Ontario boasts world-class automotive and steel industries as well as vast deposits of critical minerals.

With an economy heavily reliant on exports to the United States, particularly in autos and steel, Ontario has been among the hardest hit by US tariffs.