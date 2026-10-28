JD(U) Leader Neeraj Kumar Triumphs In Patna Graduates MLC Election

JD(U) Leader Neeraj Kumar Claims Victory in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 29 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar expressed happiness at winning the Patna Graduates constituency in the Bihar MLC election, declaring that the power of money had been defeated in this contest. Speaking to reporters, the JD(U) leader emphasised that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is his guardian in the party. "Nitish Kumar is not just the party leader, he is also my guardian. I met Nitish Kumar and his elder brother...Their blessings is my true capital...The power of money has been defeated, and the power of the workers has triumphed," said Kumar.

Election Results Across Constituencies

Alongside Kumar, other leaders also celebrated their victories in the MLC elections. Independent candidate Banshidhar Brajwasi, after winning from the Tirhut Graduates constituency, declared that he would carry out his duty of holding the ruling government accountable. "Congratulations to all and thanks to everyone. This victory is not an individual win. All those who love struggle have sent me to the House to question the government. I will keep striving to rise to this responsibility..." Brajwasi told reporters.

BJP candidate Manvendra Pratap Singh, after winning the Agra Block Graduates seat, declared that the youth of Uttar Pradesh strongly support the party. "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP is working for development. With all the work done, youth of Uttar Pradesh stands strongly with the BJP..." Singh told ANI.

Major Outcomes in Bihar MLC Polls

Meanwhile, in the Bihar MLC Elections, the BJP won the Tirhut Teachers' seat, while the RJD defeated five-term BJP MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav in the Patna Teachers' constituency. Independent candidate Rahul Raj also defeated sitting MLC Afaq Ahmed in the Saran Teachers' constituency. JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar defeated the RJD candidate in the Patna Graduates' constituency. JSP candidate Anuj Singh finished third.

Additionally, the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) opened its account in the Legislative Council elections after its candidate Suresh Prasad Rai defeated sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha by 324 votes in the Darbhanga Teachers' constituency. (ANI)

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