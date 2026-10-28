Pool Builder In Mount Dora, FL Publishes Homeowner Guide To Planning A New Pool Project

MENAFN - GetNews)"A completed residential inground swimming pool in a Central Florida backyard, featuring a tanning ledge, shallow step entry and an attached spa. R & R Swimming Pools, a family-owned company serving Lake County since 1985, builds fiberglass pools as an authorized Latham dealer and custom gunite concrete pools for homeowners in Mount Dora, FL and surrounding communities."R & R Swimming Pools, a pool builder in Mount Dora, FL, details site review, permitting and shell selection for fiberglass and concrete projects.

Mount Dora, FL - October 28, 2026 - Pool builder in Mount Dora, FL services are the focus of a new planning outline published by a family-owned Lake County company that has built inground pools since 1985. The outline walks through how a project moves from the first consultation to the final walkthrough, to help homeowners understand what to decide, and when, before construction begins.

R & R Swimming Pools says the most useful early decision is not the pool type but the property itself. During the first consultation, the team reviews the size and shape of the backyard, how equipment and crews can reach the site, and what the homeowner wants the pool to do for the household, whether that is exercise, entertaining or low-maintenance enjoyment. These details often narrow the choice between a fiberglass pool and a custom concrete pool.

Why Site Access Matters

Fiberglass pools arrive as a single factory-made Latham shell, which a crane lifts into the excavation. That makes access to the yard a practical consideration, because large trees or other obstacles can prevent placement. R & R Swimming Pools assesses access during the design phase so homeowners know early whether a fiberglass shell is feasible for the property. Concrete pools are built on site, so their shape, size and depth are set by the design rather than by a factory model, and they are not limited by crane access.

From Design to Permits

Once the homeowner selects a direction, the company prepares the layout and handles the engineering plans and permits for the project. Concrete projects then move through excavation, steel framework, gunite application, plumbing and electrical installation, and tile, coping and interior finish. Concrete shells range from six to twelve inches thick. Fiberglass projects move through excavation, shell placement, backfill, plumbing, electrical work, decking and finishing. Both end with a walkthrough in which the team explains pool operation and maintenance.

Timelines, Warranty and Budgeting

R & R Swimming Pools estimates that a fiberglass project takes approximately two to four months and a concrete project approximately four to six months. Actual schedules depend on the property and the features selected. The company reports that fiberglass and concrete pools are similarly priced in Central Florida, and that both carry a limited lifetime warranty on the pool shell. For homeowners who plan to finance a project, the company works with Lyon Financial as its primary lender and Viking Capital as a secondary option. Additional company details are available through its Google Maps listing for a pool builder in Mount Dora, FL.

“Before anyone picks a shell or a shape, we want to see the yard and hear how the family plans to use the pool,” said a spokesperson for R & R Swimming Pools.“Walking through the steps in advance helps people decide with a clear picture of the process and the timeline.”

Homeowners can request a free custom quote and design consultation by phone or through the company website.

About R & R Swimming Pools

R & R Swimming Pools is a family-owned pool building company serving Central Florida since 1985. The company builds fiberglass and custom concrete inground pools and has completed more than 1,000 pools and spas across Lake County, including The Villages, Clermont, Mount Dora, Leesburg, Eustis and Fruitland Park. As an authorized Latham Pools dealer, it offers fiberglass models alongside fully custom concrete designs. Its mission is to guide homeowners through every step, from design consultation to final walkthrough.