MENAFN - GetNews)"A pool resurfacing technician applies a fresh Pebble Tec finish to a residential pool in the Orlando metro area, part of Classic Marcite's expanded service coverage in Pine Hills, FL."Pool resurfacing in Pine Hills, FL is now offered by Classic Marcite, Central Florida's largest Pebble Tec applicator since 1988.

Pine Hills, FL - October 28, 2026 - Pool resurfacing in Pine Hills, FL is now available from Classic Marcite, Central Florida's largest Pebble Tec applicator and a family-owned business that has resurfaced more than 100,000 pools since 1988. The company is extending its full-service pool resurfacing and renovation program to homeowners throughout Pine Hills, one of Orlando's closest and most established residential communities to Classic Marcite's Fairvilla Road headquarters.

Pine Hills homeowners have long driven past Classic Marcite's facility without a dedicated local resource explaining how pool resurfacing in Pine Hills, FL actually works, how long it takes, and what it costs to restore an aging pool shell rather than replace it outright. That gap closes with this expansion announcement. The company's crews are direct employees, not subcontracted labor, and every project is backed by full licensing, insurance, and nearly four decades of hands-on experience with Central Florida's unique soil and water conditions.

“Pine Hills is practically in our backyard, and it's long overdue that we formalized what we offer here,” said Mike Folta, owner of Classic Marcite.“Our mission has always been to help families fall in love with their backyards again by combining traditional plaster and Pebble Tec expertise with modern materials, and Pine Hills homeowners deserve the same level of service we've delivered across Central Florida for 35 years.”

Aging plaster, surface staining, rough or cracking pool finishes, and worn pool decks are common in Pine Hills' older neighborhoods, many of which were built decades ago and are now reaching the point where resurfacing becomes more cost-effective than full demolition and rebuild. The resurfacing process typically restores a pool's surface, waterline tile, and finish within five to seven days for standard resurfacing projects, using Pebble Tec, traditional marcite plaster, or quartz aggregate finishes depending on the homeowner's budget and design preference.

Beyond resurfacing, the company's broader pool renovation services address structural repairs, plumbing updates, equipment replacement, and full backyard redesigns for homeowners looking to modernize an older pool rather than simply refinish its surface. Classic Marcite positions itself as a single point of contact for both scopes of work, reducing the coordination burden that typically falls on homeowners juggling separate contractors for plaster, tile, equipment, and decking.

The Pine Hills expansion is part of a broader push by the company to formalize dedicated local resources across every community within its Central Florida service area, following similar efforts already completed in Maitland, Windermere, Winter Park, Kissimmee, and Clarcona. The goal is for every community it serves to have access to clear, locally relevant information rather than generic marketing copy, reflecting founder-level involvement in a trade many homeowners find confusing or intimidating when they first notice their pool's surface failing.

Classic Marcite's reputation in Central Florida has been built primarily through word of mouth and repeat referrals, a track record the company attributes to treating every resurfacing project, regardless of size, with the same standard of workmanship.

For Pine Hills homeowners evaluating whether resurfacing or full renovation is the right path, free, no-obligation estimates are available and include an on-site evaluation of the pool's current shell condition, equipment age, and surface type. Pools showing surface roughness, chalky discoloration, or visible cracking are typically strong candidates for resurfacing rather than more invasive and costly rebuild work, and addressing these issues early generally costs significantly less than waiting until structural damage sets in.

The company's expansion into Pine Hills reflects its continued investment in serving every corner of the Orlando metro area with the same standard of craftsmanship that has defined its work since 1988, extending pool resurfacing in Pine Hills and its broader reputation to a community it considers central to its own neighborhood.

About Classic Marcite

Classic Marcite is a family-owned pool resurfacing and renovation company based in Orlando, FL, serving Central Florida and Northeast Florida since 1988. Recognized as Central Florida's largest Pebble Tec applicator, the company has resurfaced more than 100,000 pools using Pebble Tec, traditional marcite plaster, and quartz aggregate finishes. All work is performed by trained company employees rather than subcontracted labor, backed by full licensing and insurance. Classic Marcite offers free, no-obligation estimates for pool resurfacing and renovation projects throughout Orlando and surrounding communities.