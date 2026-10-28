MENAFN - GetNews)"A pool resurfacing technician applies a fresh Pebble Tec finish to a residential pool in the Orlando metro area, part of Classic Marcite's expanded service coverage in Apopka, FL."Pool resurfacing in Apopka, FL is now available from Classic Marcite, Central Florida's largest Pebble Tec applicator since 1988.

Apopka, FL - October 28, 2026 - Pool resurfacing in Apopka, FL is now available from Classic Marcite, Central Florida's largest Pebble Tec applicator and a family-owned company that has resurfaced more than 100,000 pools since 1988. The announcement extends the company's full-service resurfacing program to homeowners throughout Apopka, a rapidly growing community on Orlando's north side where aging pools built during the area's early development boom are now reaching the age where resurfacing becomes the most cost-effective path forward.

Apopka has grown substantially over the past two decades, and much of its original housing stock includes pools now old enough to show surface staining, roughness, chalky discoloration, or hairline cracking in the plaster or Pebble Tec finish. The company's expansion formalizes a resource area homeowners have previously had to search for through generic directories rather than a company with a direct, established presence in Central Florida. Every project is completed by the company's own trained employees rather than rotating subcontractor crews, and all work is backed by full licensing and insurance.

“Apopka has been on our radar as a growth market for some time, and it's a natural extension of the work we've already been doing throughout the north side of Orlando,” said Mike Folta, owner of Classic Marcite.“Our mission is to help families fall in love with their backyards again by combining traditional plaster and Pebble Tec expertise with modern materials, and that mission doesn't stop at any particular zip code.”

The company's resurfacing process typically restores a pool's surface, waterline tile, and finish within five to seven days for standard resurfacing projects. Homeowners can choose from Pebble Tec, traditional marcite plaster, or quartz aggregate finishes depending on budget, desired texture, and long-term durability needs. The company notes that resurfacing is almost always significantly less expensive than a full pool replacement, provided the underlying shell is structurally sound, which is the case for the large majority of pools it evaluates.

Beyond surface-level resurfacing, the company also offers broader pool renovation services for Apopka homeowners whose projects involve more than a new finish, including structural repairs, plumbing updates, equipment replacement, and full backyard redesigns. It positions itself as a single point of contact across both scopes of work, which it says reduces the scheduling and coordination burden that typically falls on homeowners juggling separate contractors for plaster, tile, decking, and equipment.

The Apopka expansion continues a pattern followed throughout 2025 and 2026, formalizing dedicated local resources in communities across Central Florida including Maitland, Windermere, Winter Park, Kissimmee, and Clarcona. The goal is for every community within the service area to have access to clear, locally relevant information about pool resurfacing in Apopka, FL rather than generic marketing copy, a priority that reflects Mike Folta's own hands-on involvement in a trade many homeowners find confusing when they first notice their pool's surface beginning to fail.

The company's reputation across Central Florida has been built primarily on referrals and repeat business, a track record it attributes to using trained employees on every job rather than subcontracted labor that can vary in quality from project to project. It reports that the overwhelming majority of its new business comes directly from past client referrals.

For Apopka homeowners evaluating whether resurfacing is the right fit, free, no-obligation estimates are available and include an on-site evaluation of the pool's current shell condition, surface wear, and equipment age. Pools showing early signs of surface roughness or discoloration are typically the strongest candidates for resurfacing, and addressing these issues early is almost always less costly than waiting until deeper structural damage develops.

The company's continued investment in Central Florida reflects a commitment maintained since 1988, bringing the same standard of craftsmanship to Apopka that has made pool resurfacing in Apopka a search increasingly associated with its name across the broader Orlando metro area, backed by the reviews and reputation it has built with homeowners throughout Central Florida.

About Classic Marcite

Classic Marcite is a family-owned pool resurfacing and renovation company based in Orlando, FL, serving Central Florida and Northeast Florida since 1988. Recognized as Central Florida's largest Pebble Tec applicator, the company has resurfaced more than 100,000 pools using Pebble Tec, traditional marcite plaster, and quartz aggregate finishes. All work is performed by trained company employees rather than subcontracted labor, backed by full licensing and insurance. Classic Marcite offers free, no-obligation estimates for pool resurfacing and renovation projects throughout Orlando, Jacksonville, and surrounding communities.