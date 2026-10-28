Planning A Summer Build? Busy Digger Urges WA Property Owners To Get Site Works Right First

MENAFN - GetNews)“People get excited about the build, but the groundwork is what it all sits on. Getting the earthworks right first is the single best thing you can do for a build.” Tony, Busy Digger Civil and RuralBusy Digger Civil and Rural urges WA property owners to prioritise site preparation before summer construction. Proper clearing, excavation, levelling and pad preparation help prevent drainage issues, uneven footings and costly repairs. Serving Southern Perth and Peel, the Jarrahdale contractor recommends booking earthworks early as demand rises during the dry building season.

AUSTRALIA - 28 October, 2026 - Busy Digger Civil and Rural, a civil and rural contractor based in Jarrahdale serving the Southern Perth and Peel region, is urging property owners planning a summer build to prioritise proper earthworks and site preparation, warning that the groundwork done before construction often determines whether a project succeeds or runs into costly problems.

As WA heads into the warmer, drier months - the prime season for building sheds, homes and rural property improvements - demand for site preparation is climbing. The firm says that while owners are often focused on the structure itself, it's the work beneath it that matters most: clearing, excavation, levelling and pad preparation set the foundation for everything that follows.

“People get excited about the build, but the groundwork is what it all sits on,” said Tony of Busy Digger Civil and Rural.“If the site isn't cleared, levelled and the pad isn't prepared properly, you can end up with drainage issues, uneven footings and problems that are expensive to fix later. Getting the earthworks right first is the single best thing you can do for a build.”

Busy Digger highlights several points for property owners planning works this season:



Clearing and access come first. Site clearing and well-built access tracks and laydown areas make a site safe and workable before construction begins.

The pad is the foundation. Correctly prepared house pads, footings and shed or tank pads are critical to a stable, long-lasting build.

Levelling matters. Proper levelling and excavation help manage water, access and the integrity of what's built on top. Plan ahead for the season. The dry months are the ideal window for earthworks, and contractor availability tightens as the build season ramps up.

Busy Digger's earthworks services cover site clearing, house pads and footings, shed and tank pads, hardstand areas, access tracks and laydown, and excavations - preparing land for construction, access, drainage and property improvements across Jarrahdale, Byford, Serpentine, Mardella and surrounding areas.

“We're local and we know this land,” Tony added.“Every block is different, so we take the time to prepare each site properly. Doing it right at the start saves owners a lot of time, money and stress down the track.”

Busy Digger Civil and Rural encourages property owners planning a build to arrange their earthworks and site preparation early, ahead of the busy summer season.

For more information, visit.

About Busy Digger Civil and Rural

Busy Digger Civil and Rural is a civil and rural contracting business based in Jarrahdale, Western Australia, serving the Southern Perth and Peel region including Byford, Serpentine and Mardella. The business provides earthworks, site clearing, house and shed pads, excavations, drainage and water management, driveways, landscaping and hardscaping, fencing and year-round rural property services.

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