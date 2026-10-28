Ming Sing Floral Water To Make U.S. Debut At 2026 USA Taiwan Global Expo

San Mateo, CA, USA - October 28, 2026 - Ming Sing Floral Water, a Taiwanese heritage brand celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2026, will make its U.S. debut at the 2026 USA Taiwan Global Expo, taking place November 7–8 at the San Mateo County Event Center in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Known for its nostalgic fragrance familiar to generations in Taiwan, Ming Sing Floral Water will introduce U.S. audiences to the brand through a special anniversary collection, an on-stage Fashion Show featuring traditional attire, and additional on-site experiences.

The brand's participation is part of the 2026 USA Taiwan Global Expo's broader presentation of Taiwan through food, lifestyle, culture, creativity, technology, design, and consumer brands.

A Taiwanese Classic Celebrating 120 Years

Ming Sing Floral Water celebrates its 120th anniversary in 2026, marking more than a century as part of everyday life in Taiwan.

For generations of consumers, its familiar fragrance has been closely associated with memories of home, family, and daily life. Its appearance at the USA Taiwan Global Expo will provide longtime fans in the United States an opportunity to reconnect with the brand while also introducing it to visitors experiencing Ming Sing Floral Water for the first time.

The Expo appearance will mark the brand's U.S. debut.

120th Anniversary Collection Available at the Expo

As part of its Expo presentation, Ming Sing Floral Water will offer the Ming Sing Floral Water – Classic & Mosquito Repellent Mini Bottle Tin Set, available in six different designs.

The collection brings together two familiar Ming Sing Floral Water products in a commemorative format designed for the brand's anniversary year.

Ming Sing Floral Water Fashion Show

Ming Sing Floral Water will also present a special Fashion Show featuring traditional attire, extending the brand experience beyond its exhibition booth.

The program will bring together fragrance, fashion, nostalgia, and Taiwanese cultural aesthetics on stage, offering attendees another way to experience the memories and cultural associations surrounding the brand.

Meet Ming Sing Floral Water at the 2026 USA Taiwan Global Expo

Dates: November 7–8, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Location: San Mateo County Event Center - Expo Hall

Address: 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo, California 94403

About the 2026 USA Taiwan Global Expo

The 2026 USA Taiwan Global Expo is a two-day event showcasing Taiwan's culture, creativity, innovation, and diverse industries in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Bringing together Taiwanese brands and organizations across food and beverage, lifestyle, technology, design, wellness, and the arts, the Expo offers U.S. audiences an opportunity to discover Taiwanese products, cultural experiences, and emerging innovations.

The event also serves as a platform connecting Taiwanese businesses with U.S. buyers, retailers, distributors, industry professionals, and potential business partners.