Free Calculator Shows Property Investors How Much Of A Bridging Loan Actually Reaches Them

MENAFN - GetNews) North West broker Hunter Grey launches a no-sign-up tool that works out the real cash in hand on bridging, auction, refurbishment and development finance

NORTH WEST ENGLAND - October 28, 2026 - Hunter Grey, a property finance broker arranging funding for limited companies and SPVs across the North West, has launched a free bridging and development finance calculator aimed at one of the most common mistakes in short-term property finance: confusing the headline loan with the money that actually reaches the borrower.

On a bridging loan, the gross facility is not what lands in the investor's account. Rolled-up interest, arrangement fees and costs are taken from the gross, so the net advance can be noticeably lower. Because the interest is charged on the gross loan, and the gross loan has to be large enough to cover that interest, the two figures can't be worked out with a simple percentage. Investors who size an auction bid or a refurbishment on the headline number can find themselves short when it matters most.

Take an investor who needs £150,000 in hand to complete a £250,000 purchase. At an example rate of 0.54% a month over 12 months, with interest rolled up and a 2% arrangement fee, they need a gross facility of around £163,900. Almost £13,900 of that goes on interest and fees before a penny reaches them. Size the deal on a £150,000 loan and the shortfall only shows up on completion day.

The Hunter Grey calculator solves that calculation in both directions. Users can enter the cash they need in hand and see the gross facility required, or enter a gross facility and see the net advance. It covers five types of finance (bridging, auction, refurbishment, development and buy-to-let) and handles rolled-up, retained and serviced interest, arrangement and exit fees, and valuation and legal costs. For development and refurbishment it also checks the deal against loan-to-value, loan-to-cost and loan-to-GDV limits and shows which one caps the facility.

There is no sign-up and no email required. Users enter their own interest rate, and every result is clearly marked as an indicative figure rather than a quote.

Ashik Hussain, Director at Hunter Grey, said: "Deals rarely come unstuck on the rate. They come unstuck because the numbers were built on the headline loan, and the investor only finds out at completion how much less actually arrives. We built the calculator so anyone can see the real figure before they bid at auction or commit to a build, without having to hand over their details first."

The calculator is available now at

About Hunter Grey

Hunter Grey arranges property finance for limited companies and SPVs across the North West of England, including development finance, bridging, auction and refurbishment finance, commercial mortgages and limited company buy-to-let. The team brings together more than 20 years of hands-on UK property investment and development experience with CeMAP-qualified advisers who have spent over two decades in UK financial services. Find out more at Hunter Grey.

Media contact

Hunter Grey Email:... Phone: 0333 577 1988 Web:

Hunter Grey is the trading name of Hunter Grey Global Limited, registered in England and Wales (company number 11076596). Registered office: C/O Seftons, 135-143 Union Street, Oldham, OL1 1TE. Hunter Grey is a credit broker, not a lender. The finance it arranges is commercial lending to limited companies, secured on property that is not the borrower's home, and is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Borrowers do not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme in relation to that finance. Your property may be repossessed or receivers appointed if you do not keep up repayments on a loan secured against it.