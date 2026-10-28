Formula V Line Launches Crystal Z3 Panoramic PC Case Series With Rotatable GPU Bracket

MENAFN - GetNews) Z3 Plus models ship first with three PA2 fans, starting at US$79.99

KEELUNG, Taiwan - October 28, 2026 - Formula V Line today launches the Crystal Z3 series of panoramic ATX mid-tower PC cases, combining a 90° rotatable rear PCIe bracket with bottom air intake integrated into the case design. The initial shipment consists of Crystal Z3 Plus models in Black and White, each with three PA2 120 mm ARGB PWM fans.

First previewed at COMPUTEX 2026, the Crystal Z3 series supports graphics cards up to 425 mm long, a 360 mm top radiator and up to eight 120 mm fans. Its removable bottom fan bracket and tool-free panels make it easier to assemble, upgrade and clean a display-focused PC.

Rotate the Rear PCIe Bracket for GPU Display

The rear PCIe bracket rotates 90°, allowing a graphics card to be installed horizontally or presented vertically through the glass. Vertical installation requires compatible PCIe riser hardware.

Bring Cool Air In from Below

Intake vents along the front and side of the lower panel feed the bottom fan positions while keeping the glass-forward exterior clean. After removing two screws, builders can lift out the bottom fan bracket to clean its nylon dust filter without detaching the installed fans.

Three PA2 Fans Included with Z3 Plus

The initial Crystal Z3 Plus models include three PA2 120 mm fans, with two at the bottom and one at the rear. Each has 4-pin PWM speed control and 3-pin ARGB lighting connectivity. The chassis supports up to eight 120 mm fans in total.

Open the Panels Without Tools

Quick-release latches on the front and both side panels provide access for installation and upgrades. Removable filters at the top, bottom and side air intakes make routine cleaning easier.

Fit Large GPUs and Four Storage Drives

The Crystal Z3 series supports ATX, Micro ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards, GPUs up to 425 mm, CPU coolers up to 180 mm and a top radiator up to 360 mm. The chassis can hold two 2.5-inch SSDs and two 3.5-inch HDDs at the same time. Front I/O includes USB 3.0, USB 2.0, 10 Gbps USB Type-C and HD audio.

To leave room for the bottom intake and fan positions, power supplies are limited to 140 mm in length, including cables. Builders should check the length of their PSU and cable assembly before purchase.

Pricing and Availability

The initial Crystal Z3 Plus shipment comprises Black at an MSRP of US$79.99 and White at an MSRP of US$89.99. Both models are available in the United States from October 27, 2026, through Newegg. Formula V Line's regional partners handle availability in other markets.

Crystal Z3 Plus Black at Newegg:

Crystal Z3 Plus White at Newegg:

Product information:

About Formula V Line

Formula V Line is a Taiwan-based PC hardware and gaming lifestyle brand that designs and engineers cases, cooling solutions, power supplies and gaming chairs for PC enthusiasts. Its management team brings more than 20 years of combined experience in the PC case and accessories industry. The brand develops original in-house designs backed by continued investment in proprietary tooling, with a focus on price-to-performance across its product range. It works with established manufacturing partners under a controlled quality assurance process.