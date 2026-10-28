Eye Level Malaysia Encourages Parents To Strengthen Children's Math And English Foundations Ahead Of 2027

Student conducting assessment (left) and student during Eye Level class (right)

Year End Promotion offers RM50 off registration fee and Free level test assessment as Malaysia places greater emphasis on early learning support

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Malaysia strengthens efforts to identify learning gaps and improve students' ability to apply knowledge, Eye Level Malaysia is encouraging parents to take a proactive approach to their children's Mathematics and English foundations through its Year-End Promotion this November.The Ministry of Education (MOE) has recently highlighted the need to address gaps in Mathematics proficiency, with challenges extending beyond calculations and memorisation to include students' ability to understand concepts, reason, and apply knowledge in new situations. The ministry is also strengthening efforts to identify learning gaps earlier and provide targeted support.These developments reinforce the importance of building strong academic foundations from an early stage - not only in Mathematics, but also in English, which plays an increasingly important role in children's learning, communication and ability to understand information.Building Stronger Foundations in Mathematics and EnglishEye Level Malaysia offers Critical Thinking Mathematics and English programmes designed to help children strengthen core academic skills while developing critical thinking, problem-solving and self-directed learning abilities.The Critical Thinking Mathematics programme focuses on helping children understand mathematical concepts, develop logical reasoning and approach problems systematically.The English programme develops children's reading comprehension, vocabulary, grammar and language skills while encouraging them to understand and communicate ideas with greater confidence.Both programmes follow a level-based learning approach, allowing children to begin at a level suited to their current ability and progress systematically.For parents, this means learning can focus on what a child is ready to learn, rather than simply following their age or school year.Malaysia Book of Records Achievement Builds Parent ConfidenceEye Level Malaysia's approach has also gained recognition from Malaysian families.In 2026, Eye Level Malaysia achieved two Malaysia Book of Records titles:- Most Enrolments in a Critical Thinking Mathematics Programme in a Year- Most Enrolments in a Critical Thinking English Programme in a YearThe recognition was based on 8,344 subject enrolments involving 5,821 students in 2025, reflecting strong participation in Eye Level's Mathematics and English programmes nationwide. This growth highlights the increasing emphasis Malaysian parents place on enrichment programmes that strengthen Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS), critical thinking, and essential academic foundations from an early age.A Simple First Step for ParentsAs part of its November Year-End Promotion, Eye Level Malaysia is offering:- RM50 OFF Registration FeeParents can enjoy RM50 off the registration fee when enrolling during the promotional period.- FREE Level Test AssessmentParents can discover their child's current learning level and identify an appropriate starting point for their learning journey.The promotion is available at participating Eye Level Malaysia centres nationwide throughout November 2026, subject to applicable terms and conditions.With Malaysia preparing children for an evolving education landscape, Eye Level Malaysia invites parents to use the year-end period to assess their children's current learning needs and prepare them for 2027.Know Their Level. Strengthen Their Foundation. Build Their Confidence.For more information, visit Eye Level Malaysia.About Eye Level MalaysiaEye Level Malaysia provides Critical Thinking Mathematics and English programmes for children aged 4 to 15. Its learner-centred, level-based approach is designed to develop academic foundations, critical thinking, problem-solving skills and self-directed learning habits.In 2026, Eye Level Malaysia achieved two Malaysia Book of Records recognitions for the Most Enrolments in a Critical Thinking Mathematics Programme in a Year and Most Enrolments in a Critical Thinking English Programme in a Year.

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Eye Level Malaysia Encourages Parents to Strengthen Children's Math and English Foundations Ahead of 2027 News Provided By Daekyo (Eye Level) October 29, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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