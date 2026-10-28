Nitin Nabin To Chair Key Meeting Of BJP's General Secretaries Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will chair a meeting of the party's General Secretaries on Thursday to discuss the current political situation, the Opposition's protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and preparations for upcoming elections in five states.

The important meeting is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Party leaders are expected to deliberate on the ongoing protests by the opposition INDIA bloc against the SIR process and the Election Commission, along with the political developments surrounding the issue.

The meeting will also focus on chalking out strategies and reviewing preparations for upcoming election-related programmes in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

The party is expected to discuss its organisational approach and plans as it prepares for political activities in these states.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Nitin Nabin led a march through Delhi's Chandni Chowk as part of the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign.

The march was held amid escalating political tensions over the SIR exercise and allegations of "vote theft" raised by the Congress and other opposition parties.

The ruling party has sought to counter the opposition's campaign by mobilising its own leaders and workers.

As part of these efforts, BJP National President Nitin Nabin personally led the march in Chandni Chowk on Wednesday, underscoring the party's focus on the issue.

He took potshots at the Gandhi family, saying that the 'Congress-I', a faction of the grand old party formed by former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi in January 1978, stands for "Italian Congress" rather than "Congress-Indira", while terming the party's electoral defeats as "purification" by citizens.