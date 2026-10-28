MENAFN - GetNews) Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province,China - October 28, 2026

Infrared Temperature Readings Always Run a Few Degrees High-Where Does the Error Actually Come From?

When an infrared thermal imager is used to measure a motor, the end face may read 68°C, while a contact thermometer inserted into the same spot reads 52°C-a difference of more than ten degrees. Measure with another instrument, and the number changes again. The most common reaction on site is to suspect the equipment is broken and blame the instrument.

Most differences of this kind are not caused by a broken instrument. The true emissivity of a metal surface is far lower than the instrument's default setting. When the set value is too high, the reading comes out noticeably low; when the set value is too low, the reading comes out noticeably high. On a motor end face, a difference of more than ten degrees is a common result, not an accident.

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The reality is that most deviations are not equipment failures but principled physical effects. An infrared thermometer never measures the temperature of the object itself. It measures the infrared radiation emitted by the object's surface, and then back-calculates temperature. Between those two steps lie four variables-emissivity, atmosphere, optical path, and operating method. If any one of them is handled improperly, the reading will be off.

1. Start from the physics: what exactly is the thermometer measuring?

Everything begins with the Stefan–Boltzmann law. The total radiant exitance of an ideal blackbody at absolute temperature T is proportional to the fourth power of temperature: M = σT4, where σ is the Stefan–Boltzmann constant, 5.67×10−8 W·m−2·K−4.

This law describes a blackbody. A blackbody is a perfect absorber and a perfect emitter, and it radiates the maximum power at a given temperature. Real objects are not blackbodies. Their ability to emit infrared radiation is lower than that of a blackbody at the same temperature, and the shortfall is made up by reflection of ambient radiation at the surface. The object's own emission capability is described by emissivity ε, and the actual radiant power is M = εσT4.

The problem starts here. The instrument can measure M, but what it needs to output is T. Between these two steps, ε must be known-and ε depends on the material of the measured surface, its degree of oxidation, surface roughness, and even coatings and stains on the surface. The instrument does not know these things. It can only rely on the user to tell it, or on the user accepting the default value.

Another factor that is easily overlooked is grey-body behavior. Real objects usually do not involve only a single reflection, but multiple reflections.

For surfaces where multiple reflections cannot be ignored, a nonlinear relationship forms between effective emissivity and single-reflection emissivity. The practical significance of this relationship is not precise calculation, but a trend: the lower the surface emissivity, the more the deviation between the set value and the actual value is amplified.

This is why metal surfaces-especially polished or lightly oxidized metals-are the single largest source of deviation in infrared temperature measurement.

2. Emissivity: the single largest source of deviation

Common materials have a rough emissivity distribution. Polished metal surfaces are very low, between 0.03 and 0.1; oxidized metals rise noticeably, to 0.2–0.5; unoxidized stainless steel is about 0.13–0.3; glass is above 0.9; plastics, paints, and rubber are mostly 0.9–0.95; human skin is about 0.98; water in the long-wave infrared band is about 0.96.

Metal emissivity is the most troublesome category among all materials. For the same metal, different surface conditions can produce several-fold differences: a new bright aluminum plate and a long-service aluminum plate that has turned gray and oxidized may have emissivity ranging from 0.04 to 0.4. Motors, transformers, and distribution cabinet enclosures inspected on site are mostly already oxidized, but if factory parameters or default settings are used, the error will persist.

The radiant power received by the instrument equals the actual emitted power. When temperature is back-calculated using the set emissivity, equating the two sides gives the relationship: T_read = T_actual × (ε_actual / ε_set)^(1/4).

Using this relationship, a set of numbers can be calculated directly. If the true surface temperature is 100°C, the actual emissivity is 0.10, and the instrument default emissivity is 0.95, then T_read = 373 × (0.10 / 0.95)^(1/4), which is about 212 K-around minus 60°C.

The calculation itself holds, but a real instrument back-calculates within a limited band, and the relationship is not strictly a fourth-power law. This deviation can be ignored at room temperature but becomes obvious on targets at several hundred degrees Celsius; the larger the magnitude, the more it must be evaluated according to the instrument's own calibration curve.

Conversely, if the surface is a plastic or coating material with an actual emissivity of 0.95, while the instrument is set to 0.1, then for the same 100°C surface, the calculated reading will exceed 380°C. So there is a simple rule for judging the direction of deviation: when the set value is higher than the actual value, the reading is low; when the set value is lower than the actual value, the reading is high.

There are two reliable compensation methods. The most direct is to apply high-emissivity tape or high-emissivity paint to the surface, measure the tape area, and then convert to the target surface. This method is accurate but time-consuming.

A more commonly used field method is the black tape method: apply black tape with an emissivity of about 0.95 to the measured surface, wait until the tape and the measured surface reach thermal equilibrium, use the tape temperature as the reference reading, and then convert according to the actual emissivity of the measured surface. This is the same principle as the first method, but the materials are easy to obtain and the applied area is small, making it more practical on site.

The second method is table-based correction. Empirical data tables for the emissivity of common metals are readily available, and an approximate range can be found together with a description of the surface condition. This method depends on the accuracy of the table, and for situations where the surface condition changes noticeably, on-site verification is still required.

3. Distance-to-spot ratio: change the distance, and the reading changes

The distance-to-spot ratio is the parameter most often miscalculated. It is written as D:S = D / S, where D is the distance from the instrument to the target and S is the diameter of the measurement spot. It describes how large the small area actually seen by the instrument is at a given distance.

For example, a thermometer with D:S = 20:1 has a measurement spot diameter of about 5 cm at a distance of 1 meter; at 2 meters, the spot expands to about 10 cm. The target must fill this spot for the reading to be credible.

The spot expands linearly with distance, while the instrument's resolution capability is fixed by the optical system, so the maximum usable measurement distance is determined by the ratio of the two. The maximum distance specified during selection is achieved on the premise that the target is large enough.

The principle is not hard to understand. Part of the radiation received by the thermometer comes from the target itself, and part comes from the environment behind the target. At close range, the light cone is small, the proportion of ambient radiation is low, and the reading is close to the true temperature; at long range, the light cone becomes larger, ambient radiation mixes in, and the reading shifts toward ambient temperature.

Instruments with a larger D:S ratio have a smaller spot at the same distance and are better suited to measuring small targets. When the D:S ratio is insufficient, the spot extends beyond the target boundary, and the reading begins to mix in background radiation, appearing as a shift toward ambient temperature.

4. Atmospheric attenuation: the invisible veil on the optical path

Infrared radiation must pass through the atmosphere from the target to the receiver, and molecules such as water vapor and carbon dioxide absorb energy in specific bands. Absorption strength varies with wavelength, giving rise to the concept of atmospheric windows: 8–14 μm is the main long-wave infrared window, while 2–3 μm and 5–7 μm are two mid-wave windows.

Attenuation can be ignored over short distances but becomes significant over long distances. The farther the distance, the longer the atmospheric column traversed and the more energy is absorbed; at the same time, more of the received radiation has been attenuated, so when the instrument back-calculates assuming an ideal blackbody, it gives a low reading. This effect is especially obvious in hot, humid, and foggy weather, because water vapor concentration is high and absorption is stronger.

Band selection is a trade-off here. In the 8–14 μm window, long-wave infrared experiences relatively low atmospheric absorption and travels farther, making it the first choice for long-distance temperature measurement.

Mid-wave infrared responds faster in short-distance temperature measurement, especially for high-temperature targets. The higher the temperature, the more the radiation peak shifts toward shorter wavelengths, and the more energy is received in the mid-wave band. But for room-temperature electrical equipment, the radiation peak is already in the long-wave region, so this advantage of mid-wave is not obvious. Band selection should be judged according to the target temperature range, rather than assuming broadly that mid-wave is more accurate.

The higher the temperature, the more obvious the deviation caused by atmospheric attenuation. This is not an empirical judgment but has a physical basis: the radiation peak of a high-temperature target shifts toward shorter wavelengths, and atmospheric absorption in the short-wave direction is usually stronger. Measuring a furnace at several hundred degrees Celsius and measuring a motor at several dozen degrees involve completely different magnitudes of atmospheric attenuation error.

5. Field factors that can fool the instrument

Sunlight reflection is another pitfall in outdoor scenarios. Sunlight contains a large amount of infrared, and when it is reflected by metal or glass surfaces into the lens, the thermometer counts this reflected radiation as part of the target temperature. The higher the sun angle and the smoother the target surface, the more obvious the falsely high reading. The way to avoid this is to change the measurement angle so that the reflection direction avoids the probe.

Sudden changes in ambient temperature can create temporary illusions. When equipment is moved from an air-conditioned room to outdoors, or when a running component is measured immediately after being removed, the surface temperature has not yet stabilized, and the reading will keep changing as the surface establishes thermal equilibrium with the environment. Infrared measures the instantaneous state of the surface; if you do not wait for the surface temperature to stabilize, the reading reflects a temperature transition rather than a steady-state temperature.

The relationship between field of view and background also affects judgment. When the target occupies only a small part of the frame, the instrument may display a pixel average that includes the background temperature. Many instruments support three modes-spot temperature, area spot temperature, and peak spot temperature-and the three modes calculate differently, so the readings naturally differ. Using the default settings without understanding the modes is a common source of on-site error.

Finally, there is long-term attenuation of the optical path itself. Filter transmittance slowly decreases over time, and lens coatings also age. The equipment was calibrated at the factory, but after several years the actual transmittance is already different from the calibrated value. This kind of drift does not appear suddenly; it is always there. This part of the error is solved by calibration, not by on-site operation.

6. Two-color temperature measurement: another route around emissivity

Since emissivity is the most difficult variable to handle, engineering has long sought ways to bypass it, and two-color temperature measurement is the most mature of these methods.

Two-color temperature measurement receives radiation in two different bands simultaneously and uses the ratio of the two to back-calculate temperature. Because the emissivity of the same surface differs very little between adjacent bands, after dividing the two bands, most of the emissivity factor cancels out, and the remaining ratio is mainly determined by temperature. This is two-channel ratio temperature measurement, the same kind of idea as using a reference channel in gas detection to cancel changes in light source intensity.

This method can indeed significantly reduce the error caused by emissivity, but it does not eliminate it. The method relies on two premises: the surface emissivity in the two bands must be close, and the atmospheric transmission characteristics in the two bands must also be close. If the surface has obvious selective emission-for example, certain oxide layers change emissivity sharply in a specific band-this assumption no longer holds.

Another limitation is that the ratio method depends on channel consistency. The optical transmittance and receiver response of the two bands will drift over time, and once the ratio becomes unbalanced, temperature measurement accuracy will decline accordingly. Therefore, two-color temperature measurement equipment places higher requirements on the long-term stability of filters: the transmittance changes of the two filters must be synchronized and must not drift independently.

Most infrared temperature measurement deviations are not the instrument's fault; they are the inevitable result of physical laws. Unknown emissivity, insufficient distance-to-spot ratio, atmospheric attenuation, lens contamination, and environmental reflection-each leaves a trace in the reading, invisible but real. Emissivity table lookup, distance-to-spot ratio verification, angle control, lens cleaning, and long-term filter stability-none of these is advanced technology, but sites that do all of them well at the same time are far fewer than one might imagine. Only by keeping these factors under control can infrared temperature measurement move from a rough reference value to data that can be used for judgment and decision-making. Instrument accuracy is only a starting point; true measurement capability is built on an understanding of the field.

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