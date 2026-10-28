700Ml Vs. 750Ml Liquor Bottles: Market Demand, Filling Lines, And Export Considerations
|Decision factor
|Favor 700ml when...
|Favor 750ml when...
|Evidence to obtain
|Destination and category
|The verified rules and importer plan support 700ml.
|The verified rules and importer plan support 750ml.
|Current official rules; importer and label review.
|Channel fit
|Distributor, retailer, and shelf plan favor 700ml.
|Distributor, retailer, and shelf plan favor 750ml.
|Customer forecast, planogram, target price architecture.
|Filling line
|Existing equipment accepts its dimensions with limited changes.
|The 750ml format matches validated handling geometry.
|Drawings, samples, trial report, change-part list.
|Pack and logistics
|Case and pallet math delivers the preferred landed configuration.
|Its case configuration better matches customer operations.
|Confirmed weights, case drawing, pallet pattern, load limits.
|Portfolio complexity
|A single 700ml export SKU covers qualified demand.
|A single 750ml SKU covers qualified demand.
|SKU cost model and market-by-market volume forecast.
RFQ Checklist for 700ml or 750ml Liquor Bottles
A useful RFQ removes assumptions. Include:
-
Target capacity or dual capacities, beverage category, alcohol content, and destination markets.
Expected annual volume and order forecast, without assuming a supplier's fixed MOQ.
Bottle drawing requirements: nominal and brimful capacity, height, diameter, glass weight, finish, label panel, and tolerances.
Glass color, shape, embossing, base design, and quality or appearance criteria.
Closure type and drawing, liner or stopper details, tamper evidence, and torque or insertion requirements.
Decoration process, artwork files, color references, print area, and acceptance standard.
Filling-line speed, handling constraints, existing change parts, and sample quantity needed for trials.
Case count, dividers, carton marking, pallet dimensions, maximum pallet height and weight, and shipping tests.
Required quality documents, inspection plan, traceability, and destination-specific declarations.
Requested quotation breakdown, tooling assumptions, sampling stages, production schedule proposal, and Incoterm/port details.
When specifications are ready, request a quotation. If line fit or finish quality remains uncertain, request bottle samples for engineering and decoration trials before commercial approval.
Frequently Asked QuestionsIs 700ml mandatory for all spirits sold worldwide?
No. There is no single worldwide bottle-size rule. Requirements depend on the destination and product category. EU rules include 700ml in the specified range for spirit drinks, while current U.S. TTB guidance authorizes both 700ml and 750ml for distilled spirits.
Can the same filling line run both capacities?
Often yes, but only after dimensional review and trials. Changes may be needed to guides, screws, star wheels, rinser grippers, fill recipes, capper height, label setup, and case-packing equipment. Document settings for each SKU.
Can 700ml and 750ml bottles use the same closure and label?
They may share a closure if the neck finish and performance requirements are identical and validated. Labels can share a visual system, but dimensions may differ and the net-content statement must match the filled SKU and applicable market rules.
Which bottle is cheaper to ship?
Capacity alone cannot answer this. Compare actual glass weight, filled weight, case count, case dimensions, pallet pattern, breakage protection, and container utilization. A lighter bottle may still produce a less efficient pallet if its geometry reduces cases per layer.
Should a new export brand launch both sizes?
Only when verified demand and compliance needs justify the operational complexity. A phased approach-qualifying one priority market first, then adding the second capacity-can reduce inventory and artwork risk while preserving an eventual dual-SKU pathway.
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