MENAFN - GetNews)Top-Rated Roofing Contractor - Lewisville, TX - 2026 StormLight Exteriors has been named Top-Rated Roofing Contractor for Lewisville, TX in 2026 by Meritly, based on a public review record of 5 stars from 60 reviews at the time of the award.

Lewisville, United States - October 28, 2026 - StormLight Exteriors has been named Top-Rated Roofing Contractor for Lewisville, TX in 2026 by Meritly, a consumer rating platform. The award recognizes the company's public review record of 5 stars from 60 reviews at the time of recognition. Owner Michael Morganti holds an RCAT roofing license with the CRRL designation, and the company maintains an A+ rating with the BBB alongside its perfect 5-star customer rating.

The Top-Rated Roofing Contractor award issued by Meritly is based on verified customer feedback and public review performance. At the time of the award, StormLight Exteriors had accumulated 60 reviews, all contributing to a 5-star rating. The recognition reflects consistent customer satisfaction across the company's range of exterior services in the north Dallas-Fort Worth area. Meritly's platform tracks and verifies public review records to identify contractors who maintain high customer satisfaction ratings.

What types of roofing and exterior services does StormLight Exteriors provide?

The company serves a diverse customer base ranging from homeowners to property managers, as well as multifamily and commercial building owners across north DFW. Services span from day-to-day repairs to full-scale capital projects on apartment communities around the Metroplex. StormLight Exteriors completes a large number of residential roofing and siding replacement projects as well as frequent leak diagnostic and repair work. The company reports extensive experience working with insurance carriers across a wide variety of claims. The business operates under the principle "Built on Reputation, Not Solicitation," which reflects what the company describes as a deliberate choice to earn business on the quality and caliber of its work rather than through door-to-door sales tactics.

Michael Morganti commented on the company's approach to business: "Somewhere out there a guy with a clipboard is knocking on a door after a hailstorm while we're over here fixing the roof he sold last year. We are not the same."

Customers have left detailed reviews describing their experiences with the company. Ema Watanabe wrote: "Mike and Phil are truly the best and most reliable people I've ever worked with. They are so quick to come out when you call, honest and professional, so friendly and relatable, and will work themselves to the bone to get your roof fixed before any extra damage has a chance to occur. Phil pushed himself to come out on an already overbooked day to seal our skylights and ensure we wouldn't have any leaking with an upcoming storm the following day. This team is truly exceptional. 10/10 would recommend to everyone I know." Jordan Ward added: "Stormlight Exteriors was quick to respond and sent someone out asap to get my roof repaired after the storm. Michael and Phillip have more integrity than most contractors I've worked with in the past. They did not try to upsell me on unnecessary services, and always kept my best interests in mind. Superior work and impeccable customer service, it was such a great experience that I will definitely recommend them to all of my family and friends."

In October 2026, StormLight Exteriors was also named Roofer of the Year and received the Breakout Business award from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognitions come during a period of sustained growth and customer satisfaction for the Lewisville-based contractor.

About StormLight Exteriors

StormLight Exteriors is a roofing and exterior services contractor based in Lewisville, TX, serving homeowners, property managers, and commercial clients across north Dallas-Fort Worth. The company specializes in roof replacement and repairs, siding services, and insurance claim work. More information is available at .