Eye Care Careers Expand As Demand Grows For Trained Optometric Technicians

MENAFN - GetNews) Eye care industry expert Vanessa Rivera Nylander shares how specialized training can prepare students for growing career opportunities in optometry.

FORT LAUDERDALE - October 28, 2026 - As demand for eye care continues to evolve, trained optometric technicians are becoming an increasingly important part of practices across Florida. The career combines clinical knowledge, technology and patient care, while offering opportunities in a field many prospective healthcare workers may not have considered.

Vanessa Rivera Nylander, an eye care industry professional who oversees 14 eye care locations and serves as a subject matter expert for HCI College's Optometric Technician Diploma Program, says one of the biggest misconceptions about the profession is how varied the work can be.

“The optical industry is unique because it really combines three different worlds: medical care, fashion and retail,” Rivera Nylander said.

Optometric technicians may assist with pre-testing, patient care and other clinical functions while also helping patients navigate the eyewear and customer-service side of a practice. That combination means employers are looking for candidates who have both technical knowledge and strong communication skills.

According to Rivera Nylander, practices are continually looking for qualified employees, particularly those who enter the workforce with a foundation in eye anatomy, pre-testing, ocular pharmacology, patient interaction and eyewear.

The opportunities also extend beyond traditional optometry offices. Trained technicians may find roles with ophthalmologists, specialty practices, LASIK providers, contact lens practices and larger optical and retail organizations.

Technology is also changing how technicians work. As remote eye care expands, technicians can serve as the person physically with the patient while a doctor provides care virtually. The technician can perform testing, assist with the exam and help connect the patient with the provider.

Rather than reducing the need for technicians, Rivera Nylander said these advances can make properly trained professionals even more valuable.

For people interested in entering the field, specialized training can provide a faster pathway into eye care than many traditional healthcare careers.

HCI College's Optometric Technician Diploma Program is designed to be completed in approximately 10 months and combines classroom education, hands-on training and an externship experience. Students receive instruction in areas including eye anatomy, pre-testing, ocular pharmacology, patient interaction and eyewear. The curriculum can also help prepare students for industry certification opportunities.

“There is a real need for people who understand this industry and can walk into a practice with a foundation already in place,” Rivera Nylander said.“For students, this is also an opportunity to learn about a healthcare career they may never have considered.”

Those interested in learning more about the Optometric Technician Diploma Program or applying can visit HCI College's program page: .

About HCI College:

HCI College is a private, accredited postsecondary school in West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale with an associate degree program in Nursing, and diploma programs for Practical Nursing, Medical Assisting, and Veterinary Assisting. HCI College is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and licensed by the Florida Department of Education – Commission for Independent Education (CIE). HCI's programs are designed to instill the knowledge and skills of professional practice and foster the values of higher education and social responsibility. HCI College faculty consists of experienced practitioners and educators. Instruction involves classroom and hands-on experience with experienced professionals in the pre-hospital and hospital environments.