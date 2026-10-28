Modular Precision Sorting Equipment In Taiyuan, China: Reliable Operation At Up To 5,000 Parcels Per Hour

Project Background

As parcel volumes continue to grow, express logistics facilities must handle large quantities of parcels within limited floor space and staffing resources. Sorting efficiency affects daily workflow, labor allocation, space utilization, and the facility's ability to manage peak-period demand.

To support parcel routing operations in Taiyuan, Shanxi, Shanghai Fengwang Conveyor System Co., Ltd. supplied modular precision sorting equipment for the project. The equipment is currently operating normally, with throughput reaching up to 5,000 parcels per hour, supporting parcel sorting operations at the facility.

Modular Precision Sorting for Efficient Parcel Routing

At an express sorting facility, parcels must be routed to designated destinations or processing streams. When handling and diversion rely heavily on manual work, increasing parcel volumes can place additional pressure on staff and make operating efficiency more dependent on staffing levels and individual handling speed.

Modular precision sorting equipment routes parcels according to configured sorting requirements and performs designated mechanical diversion tasks. This can reduce repetitive manual operations and support a more organized conveying and sorting workflow.

Actual sorting performance depends on parcel dimensions and shape, feeding consistency, destination configuration, and integration with upstream and downstream equipment. Equipment planning should therefore reflect real operating conditions rather than relying on a single speed specification to estimate the capacity of the entire sorting line.

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About us

Shanghai Fengwang Conveying System Co., Ltd. was established in October 2016, with its registered address in Songjiang District of Shanghai and a registered capital of RMB 30 million. It was certified as a National High-tech Enterprise in 2024. The company runs two bases: the R&D Base in Songjiang District, Shanghai and the Production Base in Nanling County, Wuhu City, Anhui Province.