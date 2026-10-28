Byford Accountants Issues Final Reminder: Individual Tax Returns Due 31 October

MENAFN - GetNews)“Don't panic, but don't wait. Whether your return is straightforward or complicated, getting professional help before the deadline takes the stress out of it and helps make sure you claim everything you're entitled to.” Byford Accountants spokespersonByford Accountants reminds Western Australians that self-lodged individual tax returns are due 31 October. Registering with a registered tax agent before the deadline may allow a later lodgement date. The firm assists with overdue and amended returns, eligible deductions and returns for employees, contractors, investors and retirees. Taxpayers yet to lodge are urged to make contact promptly.

AUSTRALIA - 28 October, 2026 - Byford Accountants, a registered accounting practice serving Byford, Armadale, Rockingham, Mandurah and the wider Perth area, is reminding Western Australians that the deadline to lodge an individual tax return is 31 October, and is urging anyone yet to lodge to act now to avoid potential penalties.

For the many taxpayers who have not yet submitted their return, the firm says the days before the deadline are critical but also notes an option many people overlook: individuals who register with a registered tax agent before 31 October may qualify for an extended lodgement date, giving them more time to get their return right.

"Every year we see people rushing at the last minute, and some miss the deadline altogether," said a spokesperson for Byford Accountants. "What a lot of people don't realise is that if you're on a registered tax agent's books before 31 October, you may be entitled to a later lodgement date. The key is getting in touch before the deadline - not after."

Byford Accountants highlights several points for individuals as the deadline approaches:



The 31 October deadline applies to self-lodgers. Anyone lodging their own return through the ATO must do so by this date to avoid late-lodgement penalties.

A tax agent can mean more time. Registering with a registered tax agent before 31 October may provide access to an extended deadline, reducing last-minute pressure.

Overdue returns can still be fixed. The firm assists with late, overdue and amended returns, helping taxpayers get back on track with the ATO. Don't leave money on the table. Work-related expenses, tools, uniforms, travel and home office costs may be claimable, subject to ATO rules deductions that are easy to miss when rushing.



The firm prepares returns for employees, contractors and specific occupations including FIFO workers, tradies, teachers and healthcare workers, as well as rental property and investment income returns, capital gains reporting and returns for pensioners and retirees. All returns are prepared by a registered tax agent.

"Our message is simple - don't panic, but don't wait," the spokesperson added. "Whether your return is straightforward or complicated, getting professional help before the deadline takes the stress out of it and helps make sure you claim everything you're entitled to."

Byford Accountants encourages anyone yet to lodge to make contact as soon as possible ahead of the 31 October deadline.

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About Byford Accountants

Byford Accountants is a registered accounting practice based in Byford, Western Australia, serving individuals and businesses across Perth, Armadale, Rockingham, Mandurah and surrounding areas. The firm offers individual and business tax returns, bookkeeping, business taxation services and specialist support for property investors. All tax returns are prepared by a registered tax agent.

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