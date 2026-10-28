Before The Heat Hits: SJE Electrical Urges Homeowners And Businesses To Check Switchboards And Wiring Ahead Of Summer

MENAFN - GetNews)“An old switchboard that's been quietly struggling all year often gives out the moment everyone switches on the air conditioning.” Steve Eather, SJE ElectricalSJE Electrical urges Perth homeowners and businesses to check switchboards and wiring before summer, as increased cooling demand can overload ageing systems. Warning signs include flickering lights, tripping circuits and warm or buzzing switchboards. Every booking includes a complimentary switchboard and smoke alarm compliance check to help prevent faults, safety risks and costly downtime.

PERTH, WA - 28 October, 2026 - SJE Electrical, a locally owned, family-run electrical business serving Perth's southern suburbs and down to Mandurah, is urging homeowners and businesses to have their switchboards and electrical systems checked before summer, warning that the season's heavy cooling load places older systems under their greatest strain of the year.

As temperatures climb, air conditioners, fans and refrigeration run harder and for longer, pushing electrical systems to their limits. The firm says ageing or overloaded switchboards are most likely to trip, fail or become a safety hazard at exactly the time households and businesses can least afford to lose power.

"Summer is when we get the most emergency callouts, and a lot of them are avoidable," said Steve Eather of SJE Electrical. "An old switchboard that's been quietly struggling all year often gives out the moment everyone switches on the air conditioning. A quick check before the heat arrives can save a lot of stress, expense and risk down the track."

SJE Electrical highlights several points for homes and businesses heading into summer:



Switchboards carry the load. Older boards may lack the capacity and protection modern homes and workplaces need, and bringing them up to current safety standards reduces the risk of faults and fire.

Safety switches save lives. Residual current devices (RCDs) are a critical safeguard against electric shock, and every property should have working safety switches protecting its circuits.

Don't wait for a failure. Flickering lights, tripping circuits or a warm or buzzing switchboard are warning signs that should be checked before summer demand peaks. Businesses face downtime risk too. For shops, offices and warehouses, an unexpected electrical fault in peak season can mean costly closures making preventative maintenance a smart investment.



With every booking, SJE Electrical includes a complimentary switchboard and smoke alarm compliance check, helping customers identify issues early. The business provides switchboard upgrades, LED lighting, ceiling fan and security lighting installations, retail and office fit-outs, RCD testing and commercial electrical maintenance across residential, commercial and industrial sites.

"We're a local, family-run business, so we treat every job like it's our own home or workplace," Eather added. "Our goal is simple - get it done properly the first time, so people can get through summer safely and without disruption."

SJE Electrical encourages Perth-area homeowners and businesses to book a pre-summer electrical check early, before demand peaks.

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About SJE Electrical

SJE Electrical is a locally owned, family-run electrical business led by Steve Eather, providing honest, reliable and professional electrical services to Perth homes and businesses. Based in Oakford and serving the southern suburbs through to Mandurah, the firm offers residential and commercial electrical services including switchboard upgrades, LED lighting, ceiling fan and security lighting installations, retail and office fit-outs, general repairs and commercial electrical maintenance.

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