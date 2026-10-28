Triggs Garage Warns Drivers: A Cracked Windscreen Or Minor Repair Can Throw Off Your Car's Safety Systems

MENAFN - GetNews)“Drivers assume that because the warning lights are off, everything is fine, but safety systems can be misaligned without any obvious sign. After certain repairs, recalibration isn't optional it's essential.” Triggs Garage spokespersonTriggs Garage in Armadale, Perth, warns that windscreen replacements, bumper resprays, panel repairs and suspension work can misalign vehicle safety cameras and sensors without dashboard warnings. This can affect emergency braking, lane assistance and other ADAS features. The workshop urges drivers to check whether recalibration is required after repairs and offers calibration services covering 97% of vehicles.

AUSTRALIA - 28 October, 2026 - Triggs Garage, a Perth based automotive workshop in Armadale, is warning drivers that everyday repairs from a windscreen replacement to body panel work, a bumper respray or suspension work can quietly knock the calibration of the advanced safety systems in modern vehicles, leaving features like automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning working inaccurately, or not as intended.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) rely on precisely aligned cameras and sensors to read the road, recognise pedestrians, detect blind spots and apply the brakes in an emergency. Many of these sensors sit behind bumpers, grilles and body panels so even routine panel repairs or a respray can shift their position. Yet many drivers are unaware recalibration is needed after common repairs.

“These systems are only as good as their calibration,” said a spokesperson for Triggs Garage.“A camera or radar that's out by a fraction can change how your car sees the road. Drivers assume that because the warning lights are off, everything is fine, but safety systems can be misaligned without any obvious sign. After certain repairs, recalibration isn't optional, it's essential.”

Triggs Garage highlights several points drivers should understand about ADAS:



Repairs can disturb calibration. Work that moves or replaces sensors, cameras or related components can affect how the system is aligned, meaning it may no longer read the road accurately.

Body panel and bumper work is a common trigger. Many radars and sensors are mounted behind bumpers and body panels. A bumper respray, panel replacement or collision repair can disturb them and recalibration should be carried out any time those radars and sensors are touched.

There may be no warning. A misaligned system can continue operating without triggering a dashboard alert, giving drivers false confidence.

Accuracy is everything. Features such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure correction, blind spot detection, pedestrian detection and traffic sign recognition depend on correct sensor positioning to respond properly. It applies to almost every modern car. ADAS features are now standard across most new vehicles, making calibration a growing part of routine vehicle safety.



“People take their car in for a bumper respray or a panel replacement and assume that's the end of it,” the spokesperson added.“But it's the same principle as a windscreen if the work touches the area where the radars and sensors sit, those systems should be recalibrated. It's a step that's easy to overlook and important to get right.”

Using an ADAS Optical Positioning System with six high-definition cameras that build a three-dimensional view of the vehicle, Triggs Garage provides precise calibration for all makes and models, with a 97 per cent vehicle coverage rate. The workshop works with individual drivers, repairers and insurance companies across the Perth area.

Triggs Garage encourages drivers who have recently had repairs or who are unsure of their vehicle's ADAS status to have their systems checked.

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About Triggs Garage

Triggs Garage is a Perth-based automotive workshop located in Armadale, Western Australia, specialising in European car service and new vehicle technology. Its services include ADAS calibration, servicing, electrical and mechanical diagnosis, engine remapping and performance modifications, diesel tuning, air conditioning, pre-purchase inspections, engine and transmission rebuilds, and more. Triggs Garage operates under Motor Repair Licence MRB7973.

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