Ophir Global Capital Outlines Focus On Trading Infrastructure And Tokenization

MENAFN - GetNews) Ophir Global Capital Inc., a New York-based financial services and technology firm, announced a strategic focus on proprietary trading infrastructure and security token offering solutions.

NEW YORK, United States - October 28, 2026 - Ophir Global Capital Inc., a New York-based financial services and technology firm registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under CIK 0002076720, announced a strategic focus on proprietary institutional trading infrastructure, digital equity tokenization, and business technology frameworks. The announcement outlines the company's technology roadmap as digital infrastructure takes on a larger role in global capital markets.

The company said its roadmap reflects growing demand among institutional market participants for high-speed execution engines, transparent order management, and blockchain-backed security token systems. Ophir Global Capital is building a unified proprietary trading architecture intended to combine identity verification, real-time market data processing, institutional order execution, and automated risk analytics within a single scalable platform.

Core technology areas

Ophir Global Capital said it is advancing technical capabilities in four areas. Its proprietary trading architecture covers enterprise-grade software for U.S. institutional equity trading, block trade execution, and market analytics. Its security token offering infrastructure is intended to support asset-backed security token issuances under applicable U.S. regulatory frameworks. The company is also developing enterprise data analytics and management tools, including automated compliance and risk monitoring, and cross-border infrastructure to streamline administrative workflows across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Market context and phased development

The company said it continues to track financial technology adoption and compliance standards across global trading hubs. Through a phased research and development model, Ophir Global Capital aims to refine its software architecture and align its institutional trading tools and digital equity solutions with changing market dynamics and regulatory requirements. The company did not disclose a timeline for specific product releases or performance figures for the platform.

Executive comment

"Integrating advanced proprietary trading software with compliant digital security frameworks is essential for scaling modern institutional finance," said Francis Hyunjin Chung of Ophir Global Capital Inc. "Our strategic focus on digital solutions ensures that our technology infrastructure remains transparent, secure, and fully aligned with evolving global market standards."

About Ophir Global Capital Inc.

Ophir Global Capital Inc. is a New York-based financial infrastructure firm focused on institutional equity trading, block trades, public offering participation, and security token offering digital equities. The company applies fintech research, structured risk management, and scalable digital systems to connect qualified investors with global market opportunities. More information is available at

Media contact

Media inquiries regarding Ophir Global Capital Inc. and its technology roadmap should be directed to the company's communications office. Journalists seeking additional information, interviews, or background materials may contact: Media Relations, Ophir Global Capital Inc., email:..., telephone: available upon request through the company website at