Colorful Floor Stone Flakes For Epoxy Flooring Real Stone Paint Wall Decoration

MENAFN - GetNews) Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China - October 28, 2026

Floor stone flakes are high-performance decorative mineral flakes specially developed for epoxy flooring, real stone paint and architectural coating systems. Made from natural mica and composite mineral materials, they feature irregular flaky shapes, rich color options and stable texture, widely popular in global construction and decoration markets.

These flakes have outstanding weather resistance, UV stability and anti-fading performance. They do not easily discolor under long-time sunlight exposure and rain erosion. They are acid and alkali resistant, wear-resistant and anti-slip, which greatly improves the decorative effect and service life of floor and wall coatings. Various sizes and color blends are available to create natural granite and marble texture, bringing three-dimensional visual effects for projects.

They are mainly applied in epoxy self-leveling floors, garage floors, workshop floors, shopping mall passages, villa interior decoration, exterior wall real stone paint, terrace and park landscape paving. Mixed evenly into epoxy resin or coating materials, they help form seamless, beautiful and easy-to-clean surfaces.

Our factory strictly controls raw material selection and production process. Every batch will be inspected before shipment to guarantee consistent quality. We support customized color matching, size sorting and bulk packaging. With sufficient stock and fast delivery, we can meet large orders from overseas contractors, coating distributors and trading companies. It is a cost-effective decorative filler for modern commercial and residential decoration projects.

About US

Shijiazhuang Huabang Imp.&Exp. Trade Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Shijiazhuang Huabang mineral products Co., Ltd. Who is a mineral enterprise professional in integrating mining, production, processing and sales. We located in Lingshou County, Hebei Province. It is famous for its rich minerals. Also benefits its convenient transportation location: 50 kilometers away from Shijiazhuang(capital of Hebei Province), 200 kilometers away from Tianjin port.